David Power Jockey's Cup: Table Standings after Cheltenham's November meeting

David Power Jockey's Cup results after week one

Harry Skelton and Sean Bowen tied first after opening weekend of Cup

Nico de Boinville and Sam Twiston-Davies joint in second place

What is the David Power Jockey's Cup?

The David Power Jockey's Cup is a new, season-long league competition in UK Jumps racing, offering a record-breaking £1.338 million prize fund. It is designed to bring fans closer to the sport and celebrate jockeys as the stars.

The DPJC's new league format is easy to follow and thrilling to watch, bringing fans closer to the action with each event. More than just a contest, it's a platform to highlight jockeys as the stars of Jumps racing, giving audiences a reason to rally behind their favourites in every race.

The new idea represents a collective commitment to elevate Jumps racing, engage new fans and inspire the next generation of racing talent.

How does the David Power Jockey's Cup work?

The DPJC covers all UK jump races televised on ITV, allowing fans across the UK to follow the league.

The competition introduces a simple, points-based league format to ensure fans can easily track their favourite jockeys throughout the season. Points will be awarded for each UK jumps race shown on ITV with points awarded for finishing first (10 points), second (8 points) third (6 points) and fourth (4 points).

It is open to all jump jockeys riding in ITV races, including renowned names such as Harry Cobden, Harry Skelton, and Nico de Boinville. This group of elite athletes will compete across the season's most prestigious events, bringing thrilling rivalries and intense competition to every race.

A huge £500,000 is on the line for the top jockey, while £200,000 goes to second place with £100,000 on offer for third. Rewards also extend through the top 10, while there are dedicated funds for trainers and stable staff, as well as the two leading conditional jockeys.

2024 David Power Jockey's Cup leaderboard and results

The opening weekend of the David Power Jockey's Cup saw three superb days of action from Cheltenham Racecourse.

On the Friday, Nico De Boinville made a fast start when landing the first and second race of the competition. Hyland made it two out of two over fences at jumps racing HQ and Jonbon secured back to back wins in the Grade 2 Shloer Chase.

Sam Twiston-Davies managed to get in on the act in Friday's final ITV race, steering the impressive Potters Charm to a Grade 2 success.

On the Saturday Harry Skelton, the 9/43.25 second favourite to win the competition before it had begun, put his hat into the ring when winning the Grade 2 Arkle Trial aboard the highly impressive L'Eau du Sud.

He made it two wins for the afternoon when giving Doyen Quest a pearling ride, producing him from last to first after the final flight to win the 3m Handicap Hurdle.

Sunday saw the honours shared between some of the best British jockeys in the game with all of Nico De Boinville, Sam Twiston-Davies, Sean Bowen and Harry Cobden managing to land a winner. Cobden took the feature Greatwood Hurdle aboard Burdett Road on his sole ride of the afternoon.

After the first three days of the competition here is how the standings look: