Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaires: Caldwell Potter ran a good race but expectations are too high

Caldwell Potter is very nice horse, not a champion

Just A Rose blew us away with exciting debut

🗒️ Paul's Ditcheat Diary



It was a mixed weekend of racing for Team Ditcheat but, after Caldwell Potter finished second in a field of four at Windsor on Friday, Paul Nicholls came to the defence of his horse.

"He ran a good, solid race and finished second," said Paul. "The trouble is that, because he had such a high price tag, the expectations are so high that whatever he does, he is seen to underachieve. He ran a really good race. Probably, he is a very nice horse [but] not a champion.

"It is my job now to find the right races for him. Hopefully he will drop off the lofty mark he was on and get near to 145. I might look at the novice handicap at the Festival for him. Next season, I could aim him at the Paddy Power Gold Cup.

"I'm not making excuses. He is not the easiest horse to train. But Rome wasn't build in a day."

Blueking d'Oroux and Kabral Du Mathan latest

Blueking d'Oroux and Kabral Du Mathan both ran well at Windsor on Friday and Paul said:

"The ground was quite attritional at Windsor. They called it "soft, good to soft in places" but my description was that it was soft, heavy in places and quite holding. It didn't suit everybody.

"Kabral struggled early but recovered well to finish second. Better ground will suit him.

"Blueking d'Oroux is much better on better ground. He ran a solid race though and I was pleased with both of these runners."

Jubilee Alpha set for Cheltenham Festival after win

A couple of nice mares performed well at the weekend, with Jubilee Alpha winning at Windsor on Sunday.

Paul said: "Jubilee Alpha is a good, progressive filly. She won very nicely and I now have plenty of time to get her fresh and well for the Mares' Novice Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. That is where she will go next."

On Saturday, Just A Rose impressed with an exciting debut win at Taunton.

"We thought she would go well but she blew us away with the style of her win," said Paul. "The best thing was she galloped through the line. I will look at the Jane Seymour Mare Novices' Hurdle at Sandown.

"She will have an entry at Cheltenham but I wouldn't want her and Jubilee Alpha to be taking each other on. Just A Rose probably wants two-and-a-half. She is a lovely prospect and we were thrilled with her on Saturday."

Hitman was fantastic at Ascot

Finally, Paul was delighted by Hitman's performance when he finished second at Ascot on Saturday.

He said: "It was a fantastic run from Hitman off a mark of 156. The better ground really suited him and he ran a super race.

"Possibly he will run in the Denman Chase in three weeks at Newbury. He always runs well but he does find it hard to win."

