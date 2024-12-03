David Power Jockey's Cup: Harry Cobden 6/4 fav after week three wins
After week three of the new jumps racing competition for jockeys left the leaderboard looking very tight, Harry Cobden shortened to 6/4 on Betfair to win the title and record-breaking prize money...
David Power Jockey's Cup odds update after week one
Cobden is the favourite at 6/42.50
Skelton next at 13/82.63 and Bowen 5/16.00
After a thrilling third week of racing in the The David Power Jockey's Cup saw Harry Cobden shorten to 6/42.50 to win the inaugural edition of the competition.
The DPJC, which has a record-breaking £1.338 million prize fund, is a new league competition in UK Jumps racing which celebrates jockeys as the stars.
There is a long way to go, as the competition will run all season, but punters were impressed by Coben's performances in ITV races during an eventful third week.
Cobden on top in DPJC betting
Cobden had an excellent weekend and rode Kandoo Kid to victory at Newbury in the feature Coral Gold Cup for Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls.
His wins leave Cobden as the 6/42.50 favourite in the Betfair market on the DPJC.
Harry Skelton 13/82.63, who also rode winners at Newbury on Saturday, is the second favourite in the market.
Sean Bowen comes next at 5/16.00.
While the betting indicates that the contest is a tale of two Harrys, the leaderboard is extremely tight.
David Power Jockeys' Cup 🏆@samtwiston takes the lead.@Sean_Bowen_, @CobdenHarry, @harryskelton89 and @NdeBoinville are clipping at his heels.-- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) November 30, 2024
The race for the £500K first prize is heating up! pic.twitter.com/zPM8Gbpjea
Sam Twiston-Davies leads but a price of 14/115.00 shows that punters are backing the jockeys above him in the market to take charge later in the season.
Nico de Boinville is fourth in the market at 6/17.00.
What's next this week for DPJC contenders?
The next ITV racing comes from Sandown on Betfair Tingle Creek Chase day and it should be a fantastic card after eight were entered for the big race yesterday.
Cobden is booked to ride Rubaud in the 13:50 Betfair Henry VIII Novices' Chase (Grade 1) while Skelton will be on Unexpected Party in the Tingle Creek as one of his four of an afternoon of Betfair-sponsored racing.
Read Betting.Betfair for tips for this weekend's racing as well as Paul Nicholls' exclusive preview of his runners.
Look out for the latest David Power Jockeys' Cup Standings after the ITV action.
