David Power Jockey's Cup: Harry Cobden 6/4 fav after week three wins

David Power Jockey's Cup odds update after week one

Cobden is the favourite at 6/4 2.50

Skelton next at 13/8 2.63 and Bowen 5/1 6.00

After a thrilling third week of racing in the The David Power Jockey's Cup saw Harry Cobden shorten to 6/42.50 to win the inaugural edition of the competition.

The DPJC, which has a record-breaking £1.338 million prize fund, is a new league competition in UK Jumps racing which celebrates jockeys as the stars.

There is a long way to go, as the competition will run all season, but punters were impressed by Coben's performances in ITV races during an eventful third week.

Cobden on top in DPJC betting

Cobden had an excellent weekend and rode Kandoo Kid to victory at Newbury in the feature Coral Gold Cup for Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls.

His wins leave Cobden as the 6/42.50 favourite in the Betfair market on the DPJC.

Harry Skelton 13/82.63, who also rode winners at Newbury on Saturday, is the second favourite in the market.

Sean Bowen comes next at 5/16.00.

While the betting indicates that the contest is a tale of two Harrys, the leaderboard is extremely tight.

David Power Jockeys' Cup 🏆@samtwiston takes the lead.@Sean_Bowen_, @CobdenHarry, @harryskelton89 and @NdeBoinville are clipping at his heels.



The race for the £500K first prize is heating up! pic.twitter.com/zPM8Gbpjea -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) November 30, 2024

Sam Twiston-Davies leads but a price of 14/115.00 shows that punters are backing the jockeys above him in the market to take charge later in the season.

Nico de Boinville is fourth in the market at 6/17.00.

What's next this week for DPJC contenders?

The next ITV racing comes from Sandown on Betfair Tingle Creek Chase day and it should be a fantastic card after eight were entered for the big race yesterday.

Cobden is booked to ride Rubaud in the 13:50 Betfair Henry VIII Novices' Chase (Grade 1) while Skelton will be on Unexpected Party in the Tingle Creek as one of his four of an afternoon of Betfair-sponsored racing.

Look out for the latest David Power Jockeys' Cup Standings after the ITV action.