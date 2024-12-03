Betfair Tingle Creek Chase: Jonbon 1/2 favourite to win Saturday's Grade 1

Strong field of eight declared for Saturday's Betfair Tingle Creek

Jonbon odds-on to win again for Nicky Henderson

Jonbon heads the market for the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown on 7 December after the five day stage declarations. Last year's winner is the 1/2 favourite to defend his crown, which takes place this Saturday.

The Grade 1 contest is the highlight of the two-day Betfair-sponsored festival and the field of eight that was declared on Monday indicates we could be in a for an exciting renewal.

Jonbon is the firm favourite, after previous 4/15.00 second favourite Found A Fifty was not entered by Gordon Elliott.

Instead the horses best placed to challenge Nicky Henderson's Jonbon, according to the market, are Quilixios 11/26.50 and Edwardstone 13/27.50.

The Henry De Bromhead-trained Quilixios won at Naas last month on his only appearance so far this season.

Edwardstone, who won this race in 2022, came third of four at Cheltenham in his only appearance so far this season on 15 November, finishing well behind Jonbon.

Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr, commented today: "Following his reappearance at Cheltenham Jonbon has been odds-on to retain his crown and that hasn't changed at the 5-day stage but Edwardstone, at 11/26.50 and Quilixios, 13/27.50, are two who will keep him honest."

Two days of top jumps racing at Sandown

The Betfair Tingle Creek Festival kicks off on Friday 6 December with a six-race card, headlined by the Grade Two Winter Novices' Hurdle over two-and-a-half miles.

Then it's Betfair Tingle Creek Saturday with two Grade One races on the card - the Henry VIII Novices' Chase and the feature race discussed above.

We will have Betfair Tingle Creek Chase previews and tips for both days at Sandown later this week.

