Betfair Tingle Creek Chase: Jonbon 1/2 favourite to win Saturday's Grade 1
Last year's winner leads the betting for Saturday's Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown at the five day declarations stage...
-
Strong field of eight declared for Saturday's Betfair Tingle Creek
-
Jonbon odds-on to win again for Nicky Henderson
-
Quilixios and Edwardstone next in market at 11/26.50 and 13/27.50
Defending champ heads market for Betfair Tingle Creek
Jonbon heads the market for the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown on 7 December after the five day stage declarations. Last year's winner is the 1/2 favourite to defend his crown, which takes place this Saturday.
The Grade 1 contest is the highlight of the two-day Betfair-sponsored festival and the field of eight that was declared on Monday indicates we could be in a for an exciting renewal.
Jonbon is the firm favourite, after previous 4/15.00 second favourite Found A Fifty was not entered by Gordon Elliott.
Instead the horses best placed to challenge Nicky Henderson's Jonbon, according to the market, are Quilixios 11/26.50 and Edwardstone 13/27.50.
The Henry De Bromhead-trained Quilixios won at Naas last month on his only appearance so far this season.
Edwardstone, who won this race in 2022, came third of four at Cheltenham in his only appearance so far this season on 15 November, finishing well behind Jonbon.
Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr, commented today: "Following his reappearance at Cheltenham Jonbon has been odds-on to retain his crown and that hasn't changed at the 5-day stage but Edwardstone, at 11/26.50 and Quilixios, 13/27.50, are two who will keep him honest."
To Win the Betfair Tingle Creek:
- Jonbon 1/21.50
- Edwardstone 11/26.50
- Quilixion 13/27.50
- Boothill 10/111.00
- JPR One 11/112.00
- Master Chewy 16/117.00
- Solness 20/121.00
- Unexpected Party 50/151.00
Two days of top jumps racing at Sandown
The Betfair Tingle Creek Festival kicks off on Friday 6 December with a six-race card, headlined by the Grade Two Winter Novices' Hurdle over two-and-a-half miles.
Then it's Betfair Tingle Creek Saturday with two Grade One races on the card - the Henry VIII Novices' Chase and the feature race discussed above.
We will have Betfair Tingle Creek Chase previews and tips for both days at Sandown later this week.
In the meantime, watch Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls' review his weekend runners and reveal what's next for Team Ditcheat.
🗒️ Paul's Ditcheat diary-- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) December 2, 2024
Catch up on all the Ditcheat news after another big Saturday handicap win.
Speaking to @BetfairBarry, @PFnicholls shares his views on top novice chasers Caldwell Potter and Kalif Du Berlais. pic.twitter.com/4AIe8rJO9e
Now get today's horse racing tips from Betting.Betfair experts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025 Tips: Back or lay? We rate the eight Group 1 favourites
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Five Royal Ascot Antepost Tips: Back a new star and handicap picks at 10/1 and 20/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Five Royal Ascot Antepost Tips: Back a new star and handicap picks at 10/1 and 20/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 10/1 Hamilton chaser at Hexham