Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: 17/2 The King can finally be crowned at Kempton

Daryl Carter.
Daryl Carter likes King's Lynn at Kempton.

Daryl Carter has one selection on Wednesday and is looking to Kempton for an each-way play...

19:00 Kempton - Back King's Lynn @ 17/29.50 1pt e/w

There's little to get excited about on Wednesday in the National Hunt Sphere, so a switch of codes is required to try to earn some profit. Profit would not be a word you would associate with a horse that hasn't won since 2022, but it might be that King's Lynn - 17/29.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has things fall right for him from a low draw in stall two at Kempton today.

Andrew Balding won this race last year with Fivethousandtoone, who is now lined up for Tim Easterby, but the angle could be to side with prominent racers in a field full of those who like to come from off the gallop.

King's Lynn had been ridden forward last time at Southwell when going down narrowly to Badri. Still, he kept on strongly in the closing stages and provided Callum Hutchinson could get a good break from stall two, he would be in the correct place at the right time, battling away at death.

Those drawn wide include last year's winner, Fivethousandtoone, Rosario and favourite Heathcliff. They will be forced to come from off the gallop.

Add in that's how Aramis Grey, the lowest drawn Tiger Crusade, and Cajetan tend to be ridden, and it's undoubtedly going to be beneficial to be ridden handy.

In the hope that Hutchinson can grab the rail and keep kicking, he could find this is his day from a reduced handicap rating. Today is his third start following a break, and he has twice been successful, third time out, and been beaten into a neck second.

He looks worth siding with in the hope that he can back up his latest RPR of 96 - an 11lb improvement on his return effort. Furthermore, his RPR ratings on the AW in his career (the last 18 months) outside of a break read 96, 99, 102, 102 and 96. He is still relatively unexposed on the AW, and the recent fitting of the cheek-pieces may not have been seen to maximum effect yet. He was a narrow Southwell third in November, had an excusable run at Newcastle when beaten four lengths following a break, and was a narrow second last time.

He could cause a surprise and looks good each-way value at 6/17.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet

19:00 Kempton - Back King's Lynn

SBK17/2

Now Read: More Horse Racing Tips Here.

Recommended bets

DARYL'S P/L

2025 P/L = Next update (monthly) Jan

2025 P/L = +28.18 ROI 45.46%

BSP P/L = +11.1 ROI 17.92%

2025 P/L Ante-post = -1

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

2024 p/l = +58.93pts ROI 5.03% +8.7pts BSP 0.74% ROI

2024 (Incl ante) Total +60.26pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday includes 14/1 Chepstow pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Timeform

Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 100/30 top-rated Horse In Focus

  • Timeform
Horse racing at Epsom
Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Sunday includes Goodwood fancies

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 40/1 winning pointer at Killarney

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Ebor pick headlines huge price Yankee

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Ebor pick headlines huge price Yankee

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newbury

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

York Ebor Festival Day 4 Preview

  • Mike Norman
Racing...Only Bettor

York Ebor Festival Day 3 Preview

  • Mike Norman

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor