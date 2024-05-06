Daryl Carter's Tips: 10/3 Hereford NAP can strike for Brookhouse and Hughes

Two unexposed horses to back on Tuesday

Trainers visiting unusual tracks

Both horses have solid chances

NAP can prove ahead of the handicapper

No. 10 Old Time Chaser (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

Old Time Chaser - 3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - shaped with promise making his racecourse debut on the back of a 505-day absence for Nicky Henderson in a very deep Maiden Hurdle for the time of year in March, and left the impression that he might be worth following in the short term.

The six-year-old placed third in a decent point-to-point race in November 2022, and the three who finished ahead of him are rated in the mid-130s.

There was plenty of promise about how he went through his race at Ascot. He was keen and inexperienced at his hurdles, jumping poorly in the main, but he loomed up on the home bend before his early excursions took their toll. Still, he caught the eye and was hard to ignore as he travelled powerfully through that contest, and he didn't go without support in the market.

Nicky Henderson has a good record at Southwell, hitting a 30% strike rate in the last five years. His runner has had plenty of time to get over his Ascot run, with connections likely saving his novice status for this season.

He has a bit to do on the figures with Patriotik and Magical Escape, both of those saddle penalties, but it would be disappointing if he could not at least go close and take a big step forward for his hurdle debut. He could be pretty smart.

Back the selection at 3/14.00 or bigger.

14:25 Southwell - Back Old Time Chaser @ 3/14.00 Bet Here

No. 2 My Chiquita SBK 5/2 EXC 1.1 Trainer: B. F. Brookhouse

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 115

There was plenty to like about how Chiquita - 10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook - conducted herself in two hurdle outings, and she looks just the type this yard tends to do well with. She has won on both occasions with stacks in hand. While it's unwise to get overexcited about the level of form in each of those, she was still very authoritative, including over a good yardstick rated 110 at Wetherby.

The Wetherby runner-up made a significant error at the last, but how the selection crossed the line suggested she may have had his measure. He brought solid bumper form and has since faired well at Ascot and Plumpton in competitive races.

Connections had decided to aim My Chiquita at the Listed Mares Novices Hurdle at Cheltenham last month before she was declared a non-runner. She would have had to run to a huge rating to beat the smart Golden Ace, but in any typical year, you would expect the winner to run into the high 120s to low 130s.

That could mean her opening rating of 115 significantly underestimates her ability and potential on this switch to a Class 4 0-120 handicap for the first time, and she looks worth siding with. Brian Hughes in the saddle is an eye-catching booking for this yard for the first time, and his mount has the speed to cope with this sharp track.

Notnowlinda and Soldierofthestrom are both course winners and could also go well.

Back the selection at 3/14.00 or bigger.

19:00 Hereford - Back My Chiquita @ 10/34.33 Bet Here

