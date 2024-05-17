Friday Horse Racing Tips: Mark Milligan has a trio to back at Newbury and Newmarket

Varian runner to make light of long layoff

Group 2 entry could be better than a handicapper

Stoute's Ebor hope to make winning return

We haven't seen Roger Varian's Glam De Vega on the track for the best part of two years, but he was highly promising in his three-year-old season and it has to be a positive that his powerful yard are persevering with him as a five-year-old.

The winner of a Ripon maiden on his comeback run in 2022, this well-bred sort then followed up on his handicap debut at Hamilton from an opening mark of 83, taking care of John Quinn's useful Empirestateofmind by just under two lengths.

It clearly hasn't all been plain sailing with this one since then, but he was only put up 3lb for winning that Hamilton contest and his current mark of 86 could well underestimate him.

There's obviously the possibility that he may need the outing after a such a long time away from the track, but his trainer rarely has his charges lacking for fitness, so I'd be hopeful he'll be straight enough to do himself justice on this comeback run.

Recommended Bet Back Glam De Vega in 14:30 Newbury SBK 7/2

I'm guessing when Juddmonte paid £600k for Lautrec as a yearling they had bigger plans for him than 0-88 handicaps, but he still has time to live up to his fancy pedigree and looks worth backing from a mark of just 86 on handicap debut.

A Kingman half-brother to top-class pair Magna Grecia and St Mark's Basilica, Lautrec made a winning debut at Newcastle last November, only scrambling home by a head but overcoming considerable greenness to do so.

Stepped up to 1m 2f on his next start at Chelmsford earlier this month, Lautrec was sent off a warm order at 1/41.25 but rather blew out in fourth, though I suspect it's probably best not to judge him too harshly on that given he was slowly away and rather rushed up to the front.

The fitting of cheekpieces here should help him concentrate a bit, and it's a positive that he's dropping back to 1m having seemed a tad stretched last time.

The fact that Lautrec holds a Group 2 entry suggests he's still held in some regard and I'd be surprised if this opening mark is anywhere near the ceiling of his ability.

Recommended Bet Back Lautrec in 15:23 Newmarket SBK 11/4+

Sir Michael Stoute is a past master with older handicappers and his Fox Journey can make a winning comeback on his way to a potential Ebor tilt later in the season.

Highly progressive last season, the son of Roaring Lion made a winning start from a mark of 76 at Newmarket almost exactly a year ago and went on to win again from a 9lb higher mark later on in the summer.

He ran an absolute cracker on his penultimate start in the Melrose at York, seeing his race ou well and finding only a pair of big improvers too good.

I'm more than happy to forgive his final start last season, as he may well have had an issue going into it (returning after nine weeks off), and was possibly stretched by stepping up to 2m for the first time.

The drop back to 1m 4f here should work in his favour, and this handicap looks an ideal starting point for what could be an exciting campaign for this four-year-old gelding.

Recommended Bet Back Fox Journey in 16:25 Newmarket SBK 3/1+

