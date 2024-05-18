Sunday Racing Tips: The Big Board heads Sunday double for Mark Milligan

Mark has two Sunday selections

Hannon filly on a lenient mark

In-form Valley can win again

The highlight of Ripon's Sunday card is a cracking little £25k fillies' handicap over 6f and chances can be given to the majority of the seven-runner field.

However, none appeals more than top weight The Big Board, who hails from a yard that has a good record at the track and also has apprentice Joe Leavy taking off a valuable 5lb.

Richard Hannon's filly had a good time of things last season, winning handicaps at Leicester and Doncaster before taking a valuable even at Ascot in July, getting the better of some battle-hardened older sprinters in the process.

She looks the type to do even better as a four-year-old and I'm happy to assume she just needed her first couple of starts this season, and there was certainly more promise in the latest of them when finishing fourth at Ascot just over a week ago.

The Big Board has actually been dropped from a peak of 96 since to just 89, and that looks a mark that she's well capable of exploiting.

Her win in that Ascot contest last season came off 92, so the handicapper has taken a bit of a chance here. Factor in the extra weight that her young rider takes off and she looks very well treated.

Recommended Bet Back The Big Board to win 15:15 Ripon SBK 4/1+

Last season's Irish 1000 Guineas fourth Tarawa will have her supporters in this 7f listed contest, but she has to concede match fitness to an in-form rival in Yosemite Valley, who has started the season in cracking form.

Donnacha O'Brien's four-year-old is still lightly raced and looks open to plenty more progression as he makes just his eighth career start.

The winner of a Curragh maiden last September, this son of Shamardal ran only once more in 2023, finishing second in minor event and then returned with another runner-up finish over 6f at Cork in March, shaping as if that trip was a minimum for him.

He made no mistake back over 7f in the listed Gladness Stakes back at the Curragh last time, relishing the extra furlong and coming home nearly three lengths to the good of the smart Group 3 winner Jumbly.

Yosemite Valley looks the type to make his mark in the sort of company himself before the season is out and I'll be disappointed if he can't add this listed contest to his CV along the way.

Recommended Bet Back Yosemite Valley to win 15:20 Naas SBK 7/4+

