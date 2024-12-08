Daryl Carter's Tips: 10/3 Olly's gun can fire at Kelso

Time figure, class act, and form case sees three Sunday bets

Nara - 15/82.88 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is the choice of Mark Walsh, and she clocked an excellent time at Gowran Park on her chase debut comparable to the following handicap won by the 140-rated The Big Chap. She is taken to get the better of the progressive Gavin Cromwell filly, Only By Night.

The four-year-old gets a healthy six-pound weight allowance, and the figures of her debut run are vastly underestimated. She put in a strong circuit time to be 6.28 seconds ahead of the handicap field with seven furlongs to go and was a similar distance ahead, jumping the third last. She also recorded a fraction slower than the handicap winner from three out to the line, and she did it eased down.

There's a good chance we are looking at a 140-plus performer with Henry De Bromhead's unexposed four-year-old. She was eye-catching in her Juvenile season last term. If her latest performance is anything to go by, she arrives firmly on an upward curve, and a repeat will see her hard to beat.

She was impressive in her only outing in France, landing a Listed Hurdle. Although she has taken time to acclimatise, she rates a very promising prospect and gets a confident vote.

Back the selection at 15/82.88 or bigger.

You could argue this is not the correct way around for Protektorat - 13/82.63 on the Betfair Sportsbook - , having jumped left on his two starts right-handed, but even under his penalty, something will have to put in a mighty career-best to beat him should he run even to his lowest rating in the last three years. Protektorat hasn't run an effort on RPR ratings below 166 outside of a reappearance in the last two years.

The nine-year-old has been targetted at this race, and he is the one to beat on the pick of any of last season's form. He improved significantly for his seasonal debut last term when running a massive race from a rating of 165 in a hot handicap at Cheltenham, and today, he is over his optimum distance.

Protektorat's record at 2m4f reads 6312121 since 2020, and his two placings outside of the top two are his latest reappearance run and his two-length third to Jonbon at Aintree. He is the class horse in this race, and even under a penalty, he is six pounds clear of Ginny's Destiny and a stone clear of Djelo.

Djelo has proven popular since his Haldon Gold Cup second, and this looks like the correct race for him. However, it was disappointing that he was beaten in a handicap from a rating of 147, and he has plenty to do here to land this Grade 2.

Ginny's Destiny has previously improved 30 lbs on RPR ratings for his seasonal return, but I am not convinced that going right-handed is the answer.

This race should be well-suited for Protektorat, who is entitled to improve for his seasonal debut. He is a class act and a proven grade 1 winner. 13/82.63 or bigger is acceptable.

Gunsight Ridge - 10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook - may have won at Cheltenham had he stood up at the last and he gets the vote to gain his follower's compensation at the expense of Matata.

The nine-year-old has a good record immediately following wind surgery, and there's little doubt that a victory last time would have been a career-best.

He remains unexposed at this 2m distance with form figures reading F12F1 since 2022, and he is the only horse that figures on a fair handicap rating. This race will likely set up well for him, with Matata and Traprain Law bumping heads at the front, and the stiff finish here will suit him well. He makes the most appeal under Sean Bowen, and this is Olly Murphy's only runner on the card.

This is a valuable prize, and the selection is handicapped to have a big say, so he gets a clear vote. Nell's Son is interesting, but a six-pound rise for his Graduation Chase doesn't help. He may be able to run into the frame.

Back the selection at 10/34.33 or bigger as he should be the favourite on the back of his last-gasp fall at Cheltenham last time.