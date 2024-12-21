Daily Racing Multiple

Saturday Racing Double: Ascot pair can team up for 10/1 winner

Greatwood Burdett Road and Be Aware
Be Aware finished second in the Greatwood at Cheltenham behind Burdett Road

Alan Dudman is heading for two of the big races at Ascot on Saturday in search of a 10/1 winning double...

Listen to Saturday's Racing... Only Bettor!

Ascot - 15:00: Back Victtorino @ 6/42.50

Backing Venetia Williams' Enjoy Your Life on Thursday at Exeter was a bit of a disaster, although I think we had legitimate excuses as there was absolutely no way the ground was good to soft. Indeed in one of the races most of them were pulled up, so we put a line through that.

The ground is obviously coming into play with Victtorino as he defends his crown after winning this Ascot contest 12 months ago off 143 and it was officially good on that occasion.

How much Ascot dries for Saturday we'll see but it looks doubtful we are going to get genuine soft put it that way, and that has to be a worry for one of the main dangers here in Trelawne - who was pretty weak on the Sportsbook on Friday afternoon out to 9/25.50.

Victtorino is only 1lb higher to repeat the feat and it's worth airing the stats regarding Venetia Williams again in the last four weeks at 14-62 and 23%.

He was a strange third in the Coral Gold Cup last time at Newbury. Strange in the sense he looked a hopeless cause as his jumping lacked fluency and was really struggling to land in a blow anywhere near the leaders and looked done for four out, but he finished well and consented to pick up to finish in third and five lengths off the winner.

That's it with him, his jumping isn't elite and he can get behind, but Ascot does bring out the best in him and he had scored at the track on good to soft ground in November last year before winning this corresponding race and hit 39.0 in-running and 9.0 in-running (double his SP in December) so layers are cute to him now.

Recommended Bet

Back Victtorino

SBK6/4

Ascot - 15:35: Back Be Aware @ 7/24.50

A highly valuable pot awaits in the closing Ascot 15:35 - a red-hot edition of the Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle and a rematch of the second and third from the Greatwood with the added frisson of an unbeaten Paul Nicholls young hurdler - click here to read what Nicholls has to say about Kabral Du Mathan.

I nailed my colours to the blue and white of Be Aware earlier this week in my antepost preview and Dan Skelton's youngster has not budged at all from the 7/24.50 price from Tuesday and I think he can improve and hold Dysart Enos from their Cheltenham clash.

Be Aware was a fairly obvious eyecatcher from his Greatwood run when just failing to catch Burdett Road, but he was rattling home up the famed Cheltenham hill and I am sure he'll get a further with his run style. His closing two furlongs were timed at 14.09 and 14.21 seconds - the quickest in the field to back up the visual impression, while Burdett Road certainly had the run of the race in front but clocked final two furlong sectionals of 14.49 and 14.85.

It will be interesting to see if Harry Skelton rides him more aggressively, but the hunter responds to the horn, not the baying of the hounds as they say, and he was held up in the Sandown final for novices last term and will probably be again.

He's got a few seconds next to his name now but there's nothing wrong his attitude and despite a rise of 7lb to 137, he has the makings of a very useful handicapper over hurdles. I can see the stiff finish at Ascot suiting him too.

Recommended Bet

Back Be Aware

SBK7/2
Recommended Bet

Back Alan's double on Saturday in one click here

SBK10/1


Now read more tips and previews for Saturday's racing from Betfair's team of writers and tipsters here!

Recommended bets

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +35.02pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +177.27pts

*not including Friday's tips

