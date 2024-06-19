Daily Racing Multiple

Royal Ascot Day Two Tips: Hunt down a 62/1 double for Wednesday

Royal Ascot
The Hunt Cup is a race on Alan's radar on Wednesday

Alan Dudman is playing two 7/18.00 shots on Wednesday on Day Two of the Royal meeting...

Day Two Royal Ascot 2024 Superboost

2024 Royal Ascot started with a bang on Tuesday with our Superboost of Henry Longfellow to finish in the top 4 of the St James's Palace Stakes landed easily!

On Wednesday we are back with another superb Superboost again backing Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore.

He has a great chance on multiple Group One winner Auguste Rodin in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at 16:25 today, and if you fancy the horse to run well you can back it at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 from 4/91.44 to finish in the top two today.

Recommended Bet

Back Auguste Rodin To Finish In The Top 2 In The 16:25 at Royal Ascot

SBK1/1

Royal Ascot - 15:05: Back Meydaan

Aidan O'Brien is having a good go at the Queen's Vase today with three intended runners and he's had plenty of success in it too with four wins since 2015, but I have been a bit of a fan of Meydaan this season and I am backing him at 7s to run well.

Meydaan ran in the Lingfield Derby Trial, and the time was quick there, and while he has a few lengths to find on Illinois on that run and they re-oppose here, I've had him down as very much a stayer.

The form has obviously been given a boost with Ambiente Friendly's run in the Derby, and Meydaan also came out of Lingfield to score in the Listed Cocked Hat at Goodwood - which is a race that usually goes to a strong stayer.

Today will be the quickest ground he'll encounter, so that's potentially a worry. But he saw his race out strongly last time and he could excel, or certainly improve going up to 1m6f.

Recommended Bet

Back Meydaan

SBK7/1

Royal Ascot - 17:05: Back Wild Tiger

Six places are on offer for the Hunt Cup, and Simon Crisford's old Godolphin chum Saaed bin Suroor has a couple of fancied runners today.

One is Wild Tiger facing 32 rivals in the famous old cavalry charge up the straight, but I was impressed with his win last time at Goodwood over 7f - and sparked the interest for going up to 1m.

Indeed, bin Suroor identified the Hunt Cup soon after, and off a revised mark off 98, we are still nowhere near the ceiling of his abilities.

He's been improving and won at Yarmouth previously, and while that wasn't much of a race, he's progressive and done well since the headgear was applied - a trait of the trainer's.

Invisible Man won this for the yard back in 2010, and I am hoping we can get a tune out of Wild Tiger. He's drawn in 20, and I like a draw with an extreme rather getting stranded down the middle and he should race up with the pace under Oisin Murphy.

Recommended Bet

Back Wild Tiger

SBK7/1
Recommended Bet

Back Wednesday's Royal Ascot double

SBK62/1

Now read Daryl Carter's tips for Royal Ascot Day Two

Listen to Racing Only Bettor's 2024 Day Two Royal Ascot Preview...

Now read Euro 2024 Day Six Cheat Sheet: Best Tips, free bets, podcasts and more

Recommended bets

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +67.28pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +175.28pts

GET £40 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £40 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Royal Ascot

2024 Royal Ascot Day Two Cheat Sheet: Auguste Rodin Superboost one of seven best bets on Wednesday

  • James Mackie
2024 Royal Ascot Cheat Sheet
Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot Tips for Wednesday: Tony Calvin's best bets for Day Two

  • Tony Calvin
Betfair tipster Tony Calvin
Royal Ascot

Daryl Carter's Tips: Inspiral to bounce back at Royal Ascot on Day Two

  • Daryl Carter
Daryl Carter.

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    2024 Royal Ascot Day Two Cheat Sheet: Auguste Rodin Superboost one of seven best bets on Wednesday

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot Tips for Wednesday: Tony Calvin's best bets for Day Two

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: Inspiral to bounce back at Royal Ascot on Day Two

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot Day Two Tips: Kevin Blake says Auguste Rodin can return to victory in Prince Of Wales's Stakes

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ryan Moore Royal Ascot Day Two Rides: Auguste Rodin in great shape ahead of Prince Of Wales's Stakes

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Royal Ascot Day 3 - ''I can't see him out of the first 3''

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Royal Ascot Day 2 - ''A couple of big priced shouts''

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Unrelatable | Weighed-In

  • Editor
Weighed In

"By Jesus I love horse racing"

  • Editor