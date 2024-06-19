Royal Ascot Day Two Tips: Hunt down a 62/1 double for Wednesday

Meydaan's stamina could be key against O'Brien trio

Hunt Cup selection progressive and races off 98 today

Alan Dudman's two selections run in the Queen's Vase and Hunt Cup

Aidan O'Brien is having a good go at the Queen's Vase today with three intended runners and he's had plenty of success in it too with four wins since 2015, but I have been a bit of a fan of Meydaan this season and I am backing him at 7s to run well.

Meydaan ran in the Lingfield Derby Trial, and the time was quick there, and while he has a few lengths to find on Illinois on that run and they re-oppose here, I've had him down as very much a stayer.

The form has obviously been given a boost with Ambiente Friendly's run in the Derby, and Meydaan also came out of Lingfield to score in the Listed Cocked Hat at Goodwood - which is a race that usually goes to a strong stayer.

Today will be the quickest ground he'll encounter, so that's potentially a worry. But he saw his race out strongly last time and he could excel, or certainly improve going up to 1m6f.

Recommended Bet Back Meydaan SBK 7/1

Six places are on offer for the Hunt Cup, and Simon Crisford's old Godolphin chum Saaed bin Suroor has a couple of fancied runners today.

One is Wild Tiger facing 32 rivals in the famous old cavalry charge up the straight, but I was impressed with his win last time at Goodwood over 7f - and sparked the interest for going up to 1m.

Indeed, bin Suroor identified the Hunt Cup soon after, and off a revised mark off 98, we are still nowhere near the ceiling of his abilities.

He's been improving and won at Yarmouth previously, and while that wasn't much of a race, he's progressive and done well since the headgear was applied - a trait of the trainer's.

Invisible Man won this for the yard back in 2010, and I am hoping we can get a tune out of Wild Tiger. He's drawn in 20, and I like a draw with an extreme rather getting stranded down the middle and he should race up with the pace under Oisin Murphy.

Recommended Bet Back Wild Tiger SBK 7/1

Recommended Bet Back Wednesday's Royal Ascot double SBK 62/1

