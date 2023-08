Alan had a 3/1 3.95 winner yesterday at Newbury

Handicapper lightly raced from 87

Perth specialist to go in again

No. 6 Castletown (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Stephen Mulqueen

Age: 11

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 105

The reliable Owen Burrows helped us for yesterday's column with the second winner in two days as Miaharris got Oisin Murphy out of a bit of trouble to storm home and win the Newbury feature yesterday at an advised 3/13.95.

We'll start Saturday's preview at Perth, and despite the rather grim weather elsewhere (anyone see Cork and Tramore last night?), the ground should stay on the good side at the Palace.

Castletown is a reliable stick and 3m at Perth on good ground is his thing.

He has churned out a third, a win and a second on his last three starts - all at Perth over 3m and really ought to have won last time as he travelled like the best horse in the race but didn't find quite as much as expected and was done in-running in second at a very low 1.081/12.

The veteran for Lucinda Russell had previously bolted up over CD by over 3m, once again showing his customary smooth travelling style and looked well ahead of 99.

He wore the first-time visor that time which replaced the blinkers, and while he is immensely frustrating, he does have his conditions and he travels better than a 105-rated horse.

The 11yo will be getting almost a stone from the market leader Judge Earle, who has found his feet with two wins recently, but he appeals more at 7/24.40 compared to the 13/82.62 on offer for the fav.

No. 1 (2) Dubai Welcome SBK 11/2 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 87

Away from the ITV televised races at Newbury which I have previewed standing in for Tony Calvin today, there's a handicap later in the card that warrants closer inspection.

Saeed bun Suroor's Dubai Welcome is a lightly-raced type and is of great interest back down to 1m4f.

The 6yo ran over 1m6f last term at Newmarket in a rather messy race as they finished in a heap - even the smart handicapper Candleford was well down the field.

That was his final race of 2022 last July and he's been off again since, and considering his age, he's barely stood any racing at all and today will be just his fourth career start on the turf. At one stage he'd been off for almost 600 days.

He looked a fair 2yo which seems a while ago now, and he won a 0-85 on the All-Weather at Kempton nicely in 2020 from a poor draw.

The trainer had a nice 2yo that won first time out at Thirsk last night, but he is usually better with his older horses and the stats this term back that up with the most amount of wins at 17%.

I think this 1m4f trip will suit him better and we can back him at 11/26.40.

