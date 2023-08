Mantoog and easy 11/4 3.70 winner yesterday

Burrows has another filly with potential

Front-running tactics key for Nemwarket pick

No. 10 (2) Miaharris SBK 11/4 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Mantoog was a winner for the column yesterday with a comfortable success from the front at an advised 11/43.70 price, and her trainer Owen Burrows has a good chance to back up in one of the feature races at Newbury today.

His 2yo filly Miaharris was so impressive on debut at Sandown last month, and it's hard to ignore her claims in the Listed St Hugh Stakes at 15:45.

Her Sandown Novice wasn't the strongest 2yo race ever staged at the Esher track, but there was an 83-rated runner in the line-up and Miaharris breezed past her on the outside as if she was no more than a seller horse with a key furlong at the fourth of a fast sectional of 11.38 - and the sign of a good horse is settling matters quickly.

The ground was officially good that day, and she'll have that again for this rise in class.

Burrows is 4-11 with his juveniles on turf this season and is 10% win and 40% placed with his 2yos at Newbury.

She was initially strong in the market on the Sportsbook this morning from 11/43.70 into 9/43.25 but then drifted back out to 3/13.95, and she certainly has potential to be a little better than a Listed performer.

Back Miaharris @ 3/13.95 Bet now

No. 11 (4) Porfin (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Phil McEntee

Jockey: Molly Presland

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 61

Racing at Newmarket on the July course this season has been more of a headscratcher than most seasons as races are often messy and small fields usually split into three or four groups, but with the front-running Porfin, hopefully there will be no excuses if he gets out with the best early position.

Porfin has won over CD and is most consistent - and hasn't run a bad race at all this term with a series of placed efforts.

He finished second at Yarmouth last time when attempting to make the running and hit 2.68/5 in-running before succumbing to the progressive Abbravaggio - so that still keeps him on the consistent curve.

Previously he won over track and trip under Molly Presland, and she seems to have struck up a good relationship with the hardy 5yo, who is a tough sort and should give us a run for our money from the front. He certainly would be a good back-to-lay trade from his 5/15.80 price if you are playing on the Exchange.

Back Porfin @ 5/15.80 Bet now



Click here for Daryl Carter's Friday tips