Race fit and entitled to improve for his seasonal return

Drop into a Class 5 a substantial positive

Return to Thirsk only enhances his chances

No. 1 (4) Bowland Park SBK 3/1 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Jockey: Tom Eaves

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 77

This looks like a tremendous opportunity for Bowland Park - 10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook - after putting in an excellent shift on seasonal return at Haydock 55 days, and although the absence is a slight concern, he is very hard to ignore dropped into a Class 5 for the first time.

He should strip fitter for his Haydock seasonal return when bumping into a course specialist who just had the fitness edge on him and has since won again.

Bowland Park has proven to run this track very well when fifth here in September 2021 (beaten three lengths and continuously denied a clear run), and the five-year-old has plenty of strong form to recommend him.

Still, it's worth focusing on his course run when he should have beaten the now 106-rated Noble Dynasty. He left the impression that day that the handicapper had not caught up with him despite having gone up nine pounds in previous outings, and that run came off of a rating of 89 in a strong Class 3 contest.

He ran well in the early part of last season, despite being set some difficult tasks, but today rates a much lesser taxing assignment than many.

Today represents a drop into a Class 5 for the first time in his short career, and he starts the season off a well-handicapped horse off of this rating of 77.

He remains lightly raced, and off of this career-low rating on the back of an encouraging run at Haydock, which signalled he retains all of his ability, so he should take some stopping against mainly exposed and out-of-form rivals.

Roman Dynasty has been on the go a lot in the past four weeks, and that looked to be catching up with him at Newmarket, while Temper Trap is turned out quickly, having run and been beaten on Thursday. In truth, it's difficult to recommend the others, having been held at this level on multiple occasions, so perhaps Touchwood could improve for the step up to 1m?

I make him a solid favourite around the 2/12.94 mark, so anything bigger is acceptable.