Back Harry Brown @ 7/17.80 in the 14:25 at Newbury
Back Scholarship @ 8/18.80 in the 15:00 at Newbury
Back Northcliff EW @ 16/117.00 in the 14:40 at Ripon
Back Secret Guest EW @ 10/111.00 in the 14:05 at Newmarket
Already advised:
Back Sophia's Starlight in the Great St Wilfrid at Ripon on Saturday @ 14/115.00 EW
Back Hyperfocus in the Great St Wilfrid at Ripon on Saturday @ 25/126.00 EW
