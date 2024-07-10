Horse Racing Tips: Count on the Countess for Fairyhouse 29/1 Wednesday double

Lyons in form at 36% in the last two weeks

The rains washed out our selections at Tramore yesterday and more rain is expected for Fairyhouse on Wednesday evening, and while a very good card to look forward to, we should see another going change from the good to firm this morning to make things a little tougher.

Fairyhouse have watered too.

The 6f 2yo Maiden over 6f at 17:25 is where I am going first, and the Ger Lyons-trained Zambales is one that shaped nicely on his first start recently at the Curragh.

He ran against Tunbridge Wells on good ground, and the winner has subsequently been seen in a Group 2. Zambales wasn't given a hard race at all. Having been held up, he saw a lot of daylight in the small field and was widest of all.

The first three all were ridden handy, and Colin Keane wasn't hard on the horse at the end - merely pushing him out.

Blinkers are on for today, and Lyons is hitting some form at the moment and is 10-28 at 36% in the last two weeks.

Recommended Bet Back Zambales SBK 9/2

The feature Group 3 Stanerra Stakes has seen support for my pick here with Countess Of Tyrone cut from 6/17.00 into 9/25.50.

Paddy Twomey's 4yo filly stays well and won't have a problem coming down to 1m6f this evening from 2m and is one that travels well too in her races.

She won Her Majesty's Plate at Down Royal last time over 2m, going through the race again with style - and on that run she's well worth a crack at a Group 3.

She seems versatile already in her career from just a handful of starts as Down Royal saw a good surface, and she'd previously acted on heavy.

Countess Of Tyrone trounced a field on her debut at the Galway Festival last summer over 1m4f, and she's a filly with a future.

Recommended Bet Back Countess Of Tyrone SBK 9/2