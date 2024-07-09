Daryl Carter's Tips: Back Buick to get the best out of Banderas

A look at Wednesday's cards

Today, I was keen on Kinako Mochi in the 16:40 at Yarmouth, who has been in my tracker since her debut at Kempton. She has offered an abundance of promise in two outings on the AW and today returns from a 153-day break and switches to turf in a first-time hood. Her finishing effort at Kempton (6f) and Lingfield (7f) suggested she would appreciate a step up in distance, which concurs with her pedigree, but the hood is a slight concern. She faces a potentially brilliant rival in Morrophore, who will undoubtedly improve for her debut at Newmarket when green as grass. I certainly felt the race would be fought out between the pair, but I found it difficult to split them, and I feel Kinako Mochi is not the easiest to train.

Morrophore was clueless at Newmarket, and that track is challenging to make your debut. The more I watched back that debut run the more I liked her. I decided to leave the race alone from a betting perspective and take the information forward in due course.

Only so much else interested me across the cards on Wednesday.

At Lingfield at 17:00, I felt Nazron was a potential improver. He was behind Mc Loven at the back end of last year on the AW when he finished his race off strongly, and it was an encouraging seasonal return at Redcar when the ground would have been far too quick for him. He struggled on the good-to-firm surface, and today's good-to-soft will be far more suitable. The issue was the opening price from that firm, which likes to go up six weeks in advance. That dampened my enthusiasm as I thought the angle that may be missed was the ease in surface - turns out if William Hill can see it, then it's not going to be missed by anyone - that was the case when the Sportsbook went 5/61.84.

At Kempton, the 17:05 Class 2 Novice looks like a cracker. Master Builder, Arabian Tribe, and the more interesting Rhetorical 5/42.25, among others, set up a clash not to be missed. I slightly favour the latter for William Haggas, who is crying out for this move up to 1m4f for the first time. This looks like a race for the notebook when they all tackle handicaps.

The horse I felt was a strong candidate for a win-only bet despite his short price was the thriving Atlantic Gamble 11/102.11 at Kempton at 18:10. He has yet to finish winning. He can rack up the four-timer down in grade after forcing a dead heat from an unpromising position at Wolverhampton last time. On the balance of the three-year-old's form, he still looks ahead of the handicapper and returns to a venue where he scored on his second handicap outing. Today, he is granted a good draw in stall four. Brandon Wilkie claims five pounds negotiating his six-pound penalty, so there is plenty of reason to think he can continue thriving.

The market has caught him, and rightly so. While his price is shorter than I typically like for this column (he will be a personal punt), he did tempt me to add him on a tricky day, but perhaps the information alone is enough.

In fact, I may consider having a rare Trixie today. The horses I may play are Nazron, Atlantic Gamble and Banderas.

While the others mentioned above have been well found in the opening markets, Banderas--10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook-- is a very fair price despite being a frustrating sort. He is still low mileage, and perhaps his return to the AW, drop in grade, and now under the handling of William Buick will see him to the best effect.



He was too bad to be true at Thirsk last time, so it's worth putting a line through that effort, considering the race was run at a dawdle of a gallop, but he showed up well in two previous outings this season in better company than this despite having genuine excuses for not scoring.

His seasonal return fourth at Ripon over a trip too short is strong form in the context of this race, and the ground was too quick for him at Doncaster when given an impossible task from well off the gallop.

Today, everything looks in place for a no-excuse performance, and this rates a far easier assignment than his previous two outings on the AW, of which the winners were Group horses Chesspiece and Saint George.

There was nothing wrong with his three-year-old form either in which he found only Klondike too good at Newbury and then scored in a strong Maiden at Chester under Ryan Moore, which saw the runner-up score easily next time and run well this year in Bahrain, while the third is rated higher than the selection.

He holds the most substantial form claims by a clear margin in this race, and he is undoubtedly crying out for this 2m distance for which he tries for the first time. The combination of the trip, return to AW, drop in grade, and booking of William Buick all make him a potential improver. One or two could bounce back in here, but they need some serious forgiveness, so he gets a confident vote at 3/14.00 or bigger.