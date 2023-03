All of Kevin's selections from this week's Preview

He talks through his picks just under a week out from the Festival for all the big races as well as his other fancies

He also gives his Nap of the Week at this stage

Kevin's 2023 Festival Nap - Shoot First in the Pertemps Final 3/1

Cheltenham Day 1 - Champions Day Tuesday

Supreme Novices Hurdle, 13:30

Facile Vega (7/4) - In his first two runs over hurdles he looked imperious. We need to forgive him last time out, Willie Mullins has had six weeks to work with him and I'm putting my faith in him I'm hoping he has him ready and can produce a career or season's best.

Arkle Chase 14:10

Dysart Dynamo (9/2) - He was well behind El Fabiolo last time but this might suit Dysart Dynamo much more. He's an aggressive low jumper and I'm just hoping that the big two underestimate him. I'm hoping they let him go and he might just nick it. He goes a pretty strong gallop and he might go ahead.

Champion Hurdle 15:30

Constitution Hill (1/3) - Very hard to knock him, if you're looking for a straight forecast then I would go Constitution Hill-State Man.

Mares Hurdle 16:10

Brandy Love (11/2) - A wonderfully talented mare, can't wait to see her go left-handed.

Cheltenham Day 2 - Ladies Day Wednesday

Ballymore Novices Hurdle 13:30

Gaelic Warrior (5/1) - I like this horse a lot. Form horse in the race. Willie Mullins will have a bunch of runners here and I am hoping they employ some clever tactics and he has a stablemate in the race. I can see him winning quite well.

Brown Advisory Novices Chase 14:10

The Real Whacker (9/2) - I love his jumping. He is quick and efficient, has stamina over three miles. I just really like him.

Champion Chase 15:30

Edwardstone (13/8) - Deadly last time out. I think he is the best horse in the race. Should be a cracker.

Cross Country Chase 16:10

Galvin (15/8) - It could be quick by Cheltenham standards which won't suit Delta Work. Galvin is well ahead of Delta Work on fast ground.

Grand Annual Chase 16:50

Rouge Vif (12/1) - English horses in handicap chases are particularly well-in compared to the Irish. They have targetted him at this all year. This is his big target. If it's ever going to happen for him it'll be here.

Cheltenham Day 3 - St Patrick's Thursday

Turners Novices Chase 13:30

Appreciate It (4/1) - Not got a whole lot of miles on the clock. Likeable jumping technique, should be suited to going up in trip. I think going up to 2.5 miles is just what he wants.

Pertemps Network Final 14:10

Shoot First (3/1) - I think Charles Byrnes could have a really big week. Five entries and you could make a case for four of them. Shoot First was impressive at Cheltenham, and that form has worked out.

Paddy Power Stayers Hurdle 15:30

Teahupoo (7/2) - My marginal choice in a really tough race. Question mark about the ground, but I am inclined to take a chance. I think he has the right racing character.

Cheltenham Day 4 - Gold Cup Friday

Triumph Hurdle 13:30

Gala Marceau (9/2) - Danny Mullins is learning about this horse all the time. Powerful traveller.

Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle 14:50

Hiddenvalleylake (7/1) - I'm on team Rachael Blackmore here. I will forgive that last race at Clonmel. Cheltenham will be an easier ride with pace in front and his stamina will suit.

Gold Cup 15:30

Gallopin Des Champs - I thought he was really good in the Irish Gold Cup last time. He was powerful late on and that got rid of the worries I had. Can't wait for this, it's a proper contest.

