Cheltenham Tips: Thursday is Betfair day as our ambassadors land three races including the Stayers' Hurdle

Three wins on phenomenal day for Betfair ambassadors

It may be tough going picking a Cheltenham winner but the answers are out there and you will have read about three of Thursday's Festival victors at Cheltenham right on this site.

That's because, in a stunning opening to St Patrick's Day at the 2025 Festival, Betfair Ambassadors landed the opening two races.

And in a sensational follow-up, Rachael picked up the day's feature race, the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle, aboard Bob Olinger.

Two wins for the Queen of Cheltenham

First up we saw a quite brilliant ride from Rachael Blackmore aboard Air Of Entitlement.

Timed to perfection, she reeled in favourite Sixandahalf up the hill, to land the victory in the final strides.

Rachael's mount hit 80.079/1 in-running on the Betfair Exchange to deny the favourite who was backed at 1.041/25 in-play.

Even better was to follow with Rachael producing a patient ride aboard Bob Olinger with a flying finish to pick off favourite Teahupoo on the line.

She even rode into a place on her only other ride of the day, Envoi Allen.

That is now 18 Cheltenham wins for Rachael.

She has three more rides on Friday including a lively outsider for the Gold Cup in Montys Star. You can read all about them here.

Paul and Potter land second race of the day

After Rachael's win in the opener it was the turn of Paul Nicholls to take centre stage.

Under a front-running ride from Harry Cobden, Caldwell Potter led from start to finish to take the Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

The impressive performance has earned Caldwell Potter quotes of 20/121.00 for the King George and next year's Ryanair Chase.

It is the 50th time Nicholls has trained a Festival winner.

Paul fields one runner tomorrow - Shearer in the hunter chase. You can read the 14-time champion trainer's thoughts on his chances in his Friday column right here.