Paul Nicholls Cheltenham Day 4: Don't rule out Shearer from scoring in the Hunter Chase
Paul Nicholls trained his 50th Cheltenham Festival winner of his career on Thursday, and on Gold Cup day the Betfair Ambassador has another good chance with his sole runner in the Hunters' Chase...
Paul Nicholls' exclusive preview for Gold Cup day at Cheltenham
Talented Shearer can go well in an open Hunters' Chase
16:40 Hunters' Chase - Shearer
He was off for almost two years with injury before qualifying for this by winning twice inside 12 days last month. He has won over hurdles at Cheltenham and is a good solid chaser though it's not ideal to be having a third quick run after such a long time on the sidelines.
I'm trying cheekpieces again because they brought quite a lot of improvement from him when we tried them before. Shearer has plenty of talent and has his chance in an open race in which the Irish looks to have a strong hand.
