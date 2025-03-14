Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls Cheltenham Day 4: Don't rule out Shearer from scoring in the Hunter Chase

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls
Paul is hoping to score with Shearer in the Hunters' Chase on Gold Cup day at Cheltenham

Paul Nicholls trained his 50th Cheltenham Festival winner of his career on Thursday, and on Gold Cup day the Betfair Ambassador has another good chance with his sole runner in the Hunters' Chase...

Racing... Only Bettor. Cheltenham Day 4. Watch Now!

Watch Paul Nicholls talk to Betfair about his Gold Cup day runner

16:40 Hunters' Chase - Shearer

He was off for almost two years with injury before qualifying for this by winning twice inside 12 days last month. He has won over hurdles at Cheltenham and is a good solid chaser though it's not ideal to be having a third quick run after such a long time on the sidelines.

I'm trying cheekpieces again because they brought quite a lot of improvement from him when we tried them before. Shearer has plenty of talent and has his chance in an open race in which the Irish looks to have a strong hand.

Now read more Cheltenham Festival tips and previews here.

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday include 16/1 Kerry National fancy

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Timeform

Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 5/2 Horse In Focus

  • Timeform
Goodwood
Ante-Post

Saturday ITV Horse Racing Antepost Tips: A 12/1 Cambridgeshire play plus two 14/1 shots for the weekend

  • Alan Dudman
Newmarket horse racing

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Antepost Tips: A 12/1 Cambridgeshire play plus two 14/1 shots for the weekend

  2. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Antepost Tips: A 12/1 Cambridgeshire play plus two 14/1 shots for the weekend

  3. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Ayr up to 10/1

  4. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 3/1 Horse In Focus at Ascot

  5. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Ayr Gold Cup Day & Newbury Preview

  • Mike Norman
Racing...Only Bettor

St Leger and ITV Racing Preview

  • Max Liu

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor