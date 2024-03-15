Gold Cup Cheat Sheet Special: Bravemansgame Superboost one of five best bets on Friday

Six best bets for the 100th year of the Gold Cup

Bravemansgame finished runner-up in last year's Cheltenham Gold Cup and he's never failed to finish in the top five over fences.

The 100th year of the Gold Cup makes today's Grade 1 even more special than usual and we have everything you need ahead of the contest.

Providing expert analysis for the race Daryl Carter, Kevin Blake and Tony Calvin have had their say from a punters' perspective.

Betfair ambassadors Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore also give you their exclusive thoughts on their chances in the great race.

11 runners head to post for this year's renewal with Galopin Des Champs looking to make it back to back wins in the race, but what do our experts think.

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls will be hoping Bravemasgame 16/117.00 can go one better this year and although having a tricky season has been kept fresh for this effort.

No. 1 Bravemansgame (Fr) SBK 20/1 EXC 22 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Paul says: "He is back for another crack at the Gold Cup after chasing home Galopin des Champs a year ago which was a brilliant effort. I expect him to be in the shake up again and drying ground would help. Good to soft would be perfect for him.

"I don't think we had Bravemansgame at his best in the first part of the season when his programme didn't work out as I'd have liked. But he has turned a corner since then, I've freshened him up and we have him right where he wants to be now. He worked great at Kempton recently and returns to Cheltenham in top order."

No. 8 Jungle Boogie (Ire) SBK 22/1 EXC 48 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Gold Cup hero and Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore rides the big-priced Jungle Boogie in the feature race of the Festival.

She is looking to add another Gold Cup victory to her winning roster and make even more history in this great race, but she will have to be better than ever on the outsider.

Rachael says: "It looks like a really good Gold Cup, but Jungle Boogie deserves to take his chance in it.

"He ran well for a long way in the Hilly Way Chase at Cork in December on his first run for Henry. That two-mile trip was shorter than ideal for him, but he stuck to his task well to finish fourth behind El Fabiolo.

"He showed a great attitude last time at Tramore on New Year's Day in the Savills Chase over two miles and seven furlongs, he rallied well after he was headed by Classic Getaway to get back up and win by a length.

"He is 10-years-old now, but he is very lightly raced, he has raced just five times under all codes. He has been in good form at home, the soft ground will suit him and I hope that he can run a big race."

No. 9 L'homme Presse (Fr) SBK 12/1 EXC 15 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Daryl Carter looks at the Gold Cup as a chance to find some each way value with Galopin Des Champs such a short-priced favourite and he does that with a British horse,

Daryl says: "It could quickly turn into a Willie Mullins benefit on Friday, but L'Homme Presse--11/112.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--has the optimum conditions to put his best foot forward today, and I want to be on his side at the current prices.

"Venetia Williams' runner has a bigger performance in the locker, and it's worth putting a line through his run at Ascot. Now returning to Cheltenham, where he was an excellent winner of the Brown Advisory Novice Chase in 2022 under similar conditions and back up to his optimal distance, he should hold every chance if he can get into a rhythm.

"I hope to see him ridden more forward in a race lacking any significant pace. If he is good enough -- and I think he might be -- he will be in the optimal position. Galopin Des Champs is clearly next best ahead of Jungle Boogie, who perhaps carries a couple of sentimental pounds rather than serious ones."

No. 4 Galopin Des Champs (Fr) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.04 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

There seems to be a theme of trying to take on the favourite and last year's winner Galopin Des Champs but not for Kevin Blake who believes he is rock solid.

Kevin says: "Galopin Des Champs has come back to his brilliant best since returning to more positive tactics and with no stamina concerns this year, he can be expected to be prominent.

"Where can we start but with Galopin Des Champs. He has been an absolutely fascinating character study through his career.

"After a couple of unexpected defeats at the hooves of Fastorslow where that rival outjumped him throughout, the Mullins team decided to ask him to revert at least in part to his old style of racing.

"They have ridden him more positively in recent starts and that has translated to two excellent victories in Grade 1 company. While his jumping still hasn't quite returned to what it was, it has gone the right way and could potentially get better again as he readapts to that style.

"Make no mistake, this is a deep Gold Cup and cogent cases can be made for a substantial number of this field. Galopin Des Champs will need to bring his A-game, but it is hard to escape the feeling that on his best day, there isn't a staying chaser that can beat him."

Tony Calvin is not playing in the 2024 Gold Cup but is very complimentary of the favourite Galopin Des Champs and believes he is the horse they all have to beat.

Tony Says: "The Gold Cup at 15:30 looks a great race but it doesn't make it an attractive betting medium. I'd rather be with Galopin Des Champs than against him at around evens, but that is probably his right price, in truth.

"The absence of Shishkin is a big positive for him, as the Henderson horse and Fastorslow were his most dangerous form rivals, and I sense he will take a lot of whacking.

"Fastorslow at 9.89/1 on the exchange is probably the bet to be had if there is one."