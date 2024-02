Betfair traders give their debrief after the Dublin Racing Festival

Big market movers at the Cheltenham Festival off the back of the DRF

DRF winners that can also win at Cheltenham revealed

The 2024 Dublin Racing Festival once again delivered two superb days of action at Leopardstown.

With the Irish so dominant at Cheltenham in recent years this meeting always throws out big Festival clues and the 2024 meeting could be more telling than ever.

Betfair trader Daniel Collins takes a look at a handful of big races at Prestbury Park and how the markets have moved since the Dublin Racing Festival.

Tattersall Novice Hurdle extremely informative

Ballyburn was very impressive in the Grade 1 Tattersall Novice Hurdle and as a result is now 13/82.63 from 9/25.50 for the Festival opener (Supreme Novices Hurdle).

He was as big as 20/121.00 last March and has been backed by punters since then all the way into favouritism for the Supreme, but is also 4/15.00 from 5/23.50 favourite for the Baring Bingham in the opening race on Wednesday.

Wherever he goes he looks a horse that could be very tough to beat, and I think it will be the Supreme.

If you took him out of the race Slade Steel would have been a decent winner for owner Robcour who nevertheless saw Heart Wood come home first on the weekend.

Slade Steel travelled well in behind Ballyburn and was seven lengths behind the Willie Mullins-trained hurdler on Sunday afternoon.

Back up in trip will bring out more improvement and he looks tailor-made for the Baring Bingham for which he is 9/25.50 from 14/115.00 and the new second favourite behind Ballyburn.

Taking the opinion that Ballyburn goes to the Supreme and Slade Steel goes to the Baring Bingham, you could then be looking at both the winners of these novice races at the Cheltenham Festival could come from the Grade 1 Tattersall Ireland Novice Hurdle.

Bubbles burst for Marine Nationale and Gaelic Warrior

There was a big shake up in the Arkle market when hot-favourite Marine Nationale was turned over at 4/71.57, finishing more than 10-lengths back in fourth.

He is now out to 5/23.50 from 4/71.57 but still holds on to favouritism with the Arkle picture extremely blurry now.

This now means Irish Arkle winner Il Etait Temps was the big mover being 4/15.00 from 16/117.00 for the 2m Grade 1 on the Tuesday of the meeting.

Gaelic Warrior also seemed to rule himself out of Festival contention with a lacklustre run the day after, unseating Paul Townend when well beaten by stablemate Fact To File.

The Rich Ricci owned chaser is now as big as 7/18.00 for the Turner's having been the 13/82.63 favourite before the weekend.

Fact To File emphatically got the better of the aforementioned Gaelic Warrior in a stablemate match-race and now looks more likely to go for the Turners Novices' Chase over the same distance.

He is now 7/42.75 from 10/111.00 while he can be backed at 7/24.50 from 11/26.50 for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase if you think he is going to step up to 3 miles.

The Turners' looks ideal for him and off the back of his latest performance, making one of the star novice chasers of the season look so ordinary, he should be very tough to beat.

Willie Mullins' superstars do it again

Galopin Des Champs was the main attraction on the first day of the DRF and he didn't disappoint with a comfortable victory over old rival Fastorslow in the Irish Gold Cup to land back-to-back renewals of the race. He shortened up to 4/61.67 from 1/12.00, whilst the second was eased slightly to 5/16.00 from 4/15.00 for the Gold Cup.

State Man racked up another Grade 1 but was unchanged at 7/24.50 for glory in March where he will meet superstar Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle for a second season running.

He has done nothing wrong all season beating everything in his path, but it looks as though it could be a familiar story to last year when he takes on Nicky Henderson's unbeaten hurdler.

El Fabiolo strolled to victory in the Dublin Chase and was clipped to 4/91.44 from 4/71.57 for the Champion Chase, where he will take on Jonbon for a second season running over fences at Prestbury Park.

Dinoblue did her Mares Chase chances no harm as well in second and hardened up at the front of the market at 11/102.11 from 5/42.25.

She was available at 50/1 prior to being beaten in last year's Grand Annual but has consistently shortened up since and looks one of the bankers of the Festival for many punters.

