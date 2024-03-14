Cheltenham Tips 2024: Timeform ratings and form analysis for Thursday

Timeform's ratings picks for day three of the Cheltenham Festival

Graded-race pick

Cheltenham - 15:30 - Back Teahupoo

No. 13 Teahupoo (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.88 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Teahupoo was a close third behind outsiders Sire du Berlais and Dashel Drasher in last year's Stayers' Hurdle but unlike that pair of veterans, Gordon Elliott's seven-year-old has age on his side for his second attempt and there are good grounds for thinking he can go a couple of places better this time. In any case, he didn't get the rub of the green last year, even being promoted to second by the stewards on the day before that decision was later reversed.

Teahupoo proved at least as good as ever when winning the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse for the second year running in December but unlike last season he's been kept fresh since, having a particularly good record following a break.

Also, the going was no worse than good to soft for last year's Stayers' Hurdle but the prospect of more testing conditions this year is very much in Teahupoo's favour too.

Handicap Hotshot

Cheltenham - 14:10 - Back Cleatus Poolaw

No. 11 Cleatus Poolaw SBK 6/1 EXC 9 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 139

Elliott also has a big chance of landing the Pertemps Final earlier on the card, a race he won three years running in the recent past. Two of those victories came courtesy of Sire du Berlais but the first was provided by Delta Work, a very similar type to Cleatus Poolaw who has strong claims this year.

Like Delta Work six years ago, Cleatus Poolaw is a novice owned by Gigginstown. His career under Rules began in a bumper only last November and he's improved with each run over hurdles since, getting better as his stamina is tested more.

He won a maiden hurdle at Naas in January and qualified for this contest by finishing second on his handicap debut at the same track last time when shaping encouragingly behind Noble Birth who gets in at the bottom of the weights here. Another step up in trip to three miles looks sure to suit Cleatus Poolaw who can go one better this time.

Under The Radar

Cheltenham - 17:30 - Back Where It All Began each-way

No. 15 Where It All Began (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Mr B. O'Neill

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 135

Elliott has three chances in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir for amateur riders with Barry O'Neill's mount Where It All Began very much one for the shortlist in this big field.

The Grand National entry was still a maiden over fences until last month though had been placed several times before showing plenty of improvement to win the Grand National Trial Handicap Chase last time, a listed contest at Punchestown over three miles and three furlongs.

Willie Mullins' heavily-supported favourite We'llhavewan failed to see out the trip in the heavy ground but Where It All Began, by contrast, clearly relished the stamina test and was soon clear once staying on strongly to lead approaching the last. The testing conditions at Cheltenham this week are sure to suit Where It All Began who remains unexposed over this sort of trip.

