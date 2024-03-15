Cheltenham Tips 2024: Timeform ratings and form analysis for Friday

Timeform's ratings picks for day four of the Cheltenham Festival

Graded-race pick

Galopin des Champs - 15:30 Cheltenham

No. 4 Galopin Des Champs (Fr) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.14 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Galopin Des Champs has a Timeform rating of 181 which makes him the highest-rated horse in training and the second highest-rated horse ever trained by Willie Mullins, behind only Douvan (182).

That rating gives Galopin des Champs an 8 lb advantage over Fastorslow at the head of Timeform's figures and makes him very much the one to beat as he bids to retain the crown he claimed in such impressive fashion last season.

That seven-length Gold Cup success from Galopin des Champs was arguably the best performance in the race in the last decade (only Don Cossack ran to a comparable level in that time) and he has shown this season, through a 23-length success in the Savills Chase, that he's at least as good as ever.

Handicap Hotshot

Waterford Whispers - 17:30 Cheltenham

No. 13 Waterford Whispers (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. O'Connor

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 133

Waterford Whispers doesn't quite top Timeform's figures in the concluding Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle, but he only has two above him and, unlike that pair, also has the Timeform small 'p' to suggest that he's likely capable of better.

Waterford Whispers has improved his Timeform rating with each outing and, although he was unable to complete the hat-trick, he didn't shape like a horse who had reached the end of his upward curve when runner-up at Leopardstown last time.

He was unable to peg back the front-runner who dictated a steady tempo, but he closed all the way to the line, leaving the impression that he would benefit from a stronger gallop. He should get a more thorough test of stamina here and can raise his game and show that he's a well-handicapped horse.

Under The Radar

So Scottish - 14:10 Cheltenham

No. 16 So Scottish (Fr) SBK 8/1 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Emmet Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Donagh Meyler

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 133

This is a typically competitive edition of the County Hurdle and plenty can be given chances, but So Scottish is one who should not be underestimated.

He failed to build on a highly encouraging start over fences but shaped with encouragement when fourth in a valuable affair back over hurdles at the Dublin Racing Festival last month, catching the eye with how well he travelled but possibly making his move slightly earlier than ideal.

A piece of handicap chase form at Ascot last season leaves him looking very well treated from a BHA hurdles mark of 133 and he can make his mark if building on his latest promise.