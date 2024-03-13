Cheltenham Results: The story of day two at the Cheltenham Festival on Betfair

All the stories of the Festival's opening day here

Results for all races with Betfair highlights

Serial Winners Fund - We're paying £10k for every Rachael Blackmore winner at Cheltenham

14:50 - Champion Chase - Blackmore victorious as Fab fails

Winner: Captain Guinness

The Story: It's big race glory for Rachael Blackmore once again as she brings Captain Guinness home first in the Champion Chase. Willie Mullins' El Fabiolo went off as the heavy odds-on favourite but smashed through the second fence and was swiftly pulled up. That opened the race up for Rachael's runner and she duly landed the spoils.

The win means Betfair will pay another £10,000 into the Serial Winners Fund pot which will go to injured jockeys charities in the UK and Ireland as we double our contributions throughout the Festival.

Gentleman de Mee finished runner-up.

14:50 - Coral Cup - Dan does it again

Winner: Langer Dan

The Story: Langer Dan wins a second Coral Cup for the Skeltons to stem the flow of Irish winners. Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore again finished second.

Betfair paid six places on Coral Cup bets which were filled by Ballyadam, Shanbally Kid, Lucky Place, Franciscan Kid and Black Bamboo.

14:10 - Brown Advisory Novices' Chase - Win #99 for Mullins wins again

Winner: Fact To File

The Story: And it's another victory for Willie Mullins, his 99th in total and his fifth at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival with odds-on favourite Fact To File doing the business. Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore chased the winner home aboard Monty's Star to land the Superboost for Betfair customers - we paid even money for a top three finish on Henry de Bromhead's chaser.

The Betfair Exchange Beacons were on show pre-race with Fact To File showing flames and Stay Away Fay ice. The latter was pulled-up.

Fact To File is 7/2 from 7/1 for next year's Gold Cup.

13:30 - Gallagher Novices' Hurdle - Willie wins again

Winner: Ballyburn

The Story: Another Willie Mullins winner as Ballyburn cruises home in the Gallagher with consumate ease. The winner never being backed higher than 1.330/100 in the run. Runner-up Jimmy De Seuil showed you can win without backing at short prices, landing the place money at 66/1. The second placed horse was also trained by Mullins who trained the first four home in this seven runner race.

