Cheltenham Results: All the betting stories on day 4 as Galopin Des Champs retains title

Cheltenham Friday Results

Cheltenham Festival headlines

Willie Mullins was the main man as ever at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival landing nine winners across the 28 races to become top trainer for another year.

During the week he managed to land his 100th winner at the Festival, with Jasmine De Vaux scoring in the Champion Bumper to bring up the centenary.

Paul Townend had another sparkling week finishing out the top jockey for a consecutive year and he managed to land back to back Gold Cups on board the superstar Galopin Des Champs.

For the British it was all about Dan and Harry Skelton as the pair landed four winners each across the week to be one of the few shining lights for the home team.

The highest winner BSP of the week came on Friday with Stellar Story scoring for Gordon Elliott at 46.045/1, and the lowest winning price of the week was State Man in the Champion Hurdle at 1.528/15

17:30 - Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle Result - Bective Stud land first Cheltenham Festival winner in the curtain closer

Winner: Better Days Ahead

The Story: Better Days Ahead was the final winner of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival as Gordon Elliott landed his third winner of the week being matched at 38.037/1.

Better Days Ahead wins the Festival finale!



Hot favourite Waterford Whispers touched 1.44 on @BetfairExchange



The winner was matched at 38



pic.twitter.com/voHYMk2i9X -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) March 15, 2024

The gelding gave Bective Stud their first ever Festival winner, with the JP McManus owned and gambled on Waterford Whispers back in second.

Ice on the Exchange Quai De Bourbon and Answer To Kayf picked up third and fourth.

16:50 - Mares' Chase Result - Limerick Lace lands JP McManus 1-2 in Mares' Chase

Winner: Limerick Lace

The Story: Limerick Lace runs out a valiant winner of the Grade 2 Mares' Chase as Dinoblue runs a great race in second to land a JP McManus 1-2.

With the rain lashing down the winning mare stayed out the trip strongly to see off the favourite and give Ireland another winner on day 4.

Worries over whether Dinoblue would stay the trip were shown as she was Ice on the Exchange and layers proved to be right. However, the fire horse Allegorie De Vassy could only manage a remote fourth.

16:10 - Hunter's Chase Result - Sine Nomine upsets the fav to win the Hunter's Chase

Winner: Sine Nomine

The Story: Sine Nomine causes an upset in the Hunter's Chase as she sees off the strong favourite Its On The Line to land the Hunter's Chase.

Friday has provided respite for the bookies as another of the strong favourites on the day gets beat close home.

Having been fire on the Betfair Exchange, Its On The Line looked to have the race at his mercy but was collared up the hill.

Trainer Fiona Needham won the race 22 years ago as a jockey, now she has trained the winner of the Hunters' Chase. That is what the Cheltenham Festival is all about.

Betfair tipster Rhys Williams tipped up the winner in his day 4 column at 16/117.00 having gone off at a BSP of 11.521/2.

15:30 - Gold Cup Result - Galopin Des Champs lands back to back Gold Cups

Winner: Galopin Des Champs

The Story: Galopin Des Champs writes himself into Cheltenham Festival folklore as he lands back to back Gold Cups.

Ridden more prominently this year he was up near the front from the start of the race and with the loose horse Fastorslow causing issues he showed his class to land the race in its 100th year.





Galopin Des Champs retains his crown in the 100th edition of the Gold Cup!



£4.3million of the £6.4million traded on the race on @BetfairExchange was matched on the winner.



Never traded higher than 2.2 #CheltenhamFestival



pic.twitter.com/6Rli12gCfF -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) March 15, 2024

Gerri Colombe plugged on for second, with Grand National winner Corach Rambler staying on from the back of the field for third.

A horse of a lifetime for connections, and a third winner on the afternoon for Willie Mullins who now has nine for the week.

Betfair tipster Kevin Blake had been strong all week on Galopin Des Champs and he lands another winner for the Festival having tipped it up on his column and the Racing Only Bettor Podcast.

14:50 - Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle Result - Ireland make it 3 on the day as Stellar Story gets up late in dramatic in-running fashion at 33/1 34.00

Winner: Stellar Story

The Story: Stellar Story lands the Albert Bartlett at a huge price of 33/134.00 as only two horses ever got involved in the race.

The Jukebox Man for Ben Pauling led the field from the outset to just be chinned on the line by the Gordon Elliott trained horse.

Biggest winner of the week as 33/1 Stellar Story chins The Jukebox Man in the Albert Bartlett!



£4.3K was matched on Arry's horse at 1.03 on @BetfairExchange



The winner was matched at 120 #CheltenhamFestival



pic.twitter.com/S0k3umIsQS -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) March 15, 2024

Having hit a low of 1.03 it was sickening to see him win the race everywhere bar the line, which would have been a nice winner for team England. The winner hit a high of 120 to give jockey Sam Ewing his first ever Cheltenham Festival winner.

Ireland have now won all three of the races on day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival.

14:10 - County Hurdle Result - Absurde makes two on the day for Mullins

Winner: Absurde



The Story: Absurde showed his versatility to land the County Hurdle coming from last to first.

A winner of the Ebor at York on the flat last year and then sent to the Melbourne Cup his speed shown through to pick up the favourite L'Eau Du Sud after the last.

L'Eau Du Sud looked to be landing the odds for favourite backers but had to settle the second was fire on the Betfair Exchange before the off.

Pied Piper and Magical zoe ran nice races but could only manage third and fourth.

Another winner for Ireland. Another winner for Mullins. That is now eight winners so far on the week for the Closutton maestro.

13:30 - Triumph Hurdle Result - Majborough has a big future

Winner: Majborough

The Story: Willie Mullins got back on the scoreboard for the first time since Wednesday evening as Majborough landed a 1-2 for the trainer. It takes his record to 101 winners at the Cheltenham Festival.

Kargese was back in second having travelled the best throughout and Gary Moore's Salver stayed on into third to stop the Irish domination in the race.

Having been fire on the Betfair Exchange Bunting under performed and although he was a drifter in the market and having the Ice tag on the Majborough ran out a good winner.

That now sees Prestbury Cup stand at 13-8 to Ireland.

Majborough wins the Triumph 🏆@BetfairExchange carnage



Kargese hit a low of 1.14



The winner matched at 44 #CheltenhamFestival



pic.twitter.com/kTAGVnbUz1 -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) March 15, 2024

