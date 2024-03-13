Cheltenham Festival Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 12/1 American in the Brown Advisory

No. 1 American Mike (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 13 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

American Mike already has one victory over Fact To File this season and I'm hoping he can once again get the better of his much shorter-priced rival in the Brown Advisory.

That win was at Navan over 2m4f on both of their first runs of the season and I liked the willing attitude that American Mike showed to pick up again and go away on the run-in after being challenged by Fact To File.

American Mike was well beaten next time at Limerick but that was at a time when quite a few of Gordon Elliott's horses were running well below form so it might be that he wasn't right as he weakened very quickly in the home straight.

When he won his point on debut I thought he looked a future three miler as he seemed a relentless galloper and he got the opportunity to run over that trip last time at Navan. He travelled smoothly to the front at three out before idling and giving Nick Rockett a chance but once that rival got close to him, American Mike picked up again to win with a fair bit in hand.

He looked to clearly appreciate that step up in trip and the ground is in his favour so he could have more to come given his habit of late of not doing much in front in the closing stages. Any 8/19.00 or bigger appeals.