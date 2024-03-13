Cheltenham Tips

Cheltenham Festival Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 12/1 American in the Brown Advisory

Cheltenham
Our racing expert has one selection on Wednesday

Our resident tipster has analysed day two of the Cheltenham Festival and has a sole selection at a double-figure price in a six-runner race.

Cheltenham - 14:10 - Back American Mike

American Mike already has one victory over Fact To File this season and I'm hoping he can once again get the better of his much shorter-priced rival in the Brown Advisory.

That win was at Navan over 2m4f on both of their first runs of the season and I liked the willing attitude that American Mike showed to pick up again and go away on the run-in after being challenged by Fact To File.

American Mike was well beaten next time at Limerick but that was at a time when quite a few of Gordon Elliott's horses were running well below form so it might be that he wasn't right as he weakened very quickly in the home straight.

When he won his point on debut I thought he looked a future three miler as he seemed a relentless galloper and he got the opportunity to run over that trip last time at Navan. He travelled smoothly to the front at three out before idling and giving Nick Rockett a chance but once that rival got close to him, American Mike picked up again to win with a fair bit in hand.

He looked to clearly appreciate that step up in trip and the ground is in his favour so he could have more to come given his habit of late of not doing much in front in the closing stages. Any 8/19.00 or bigger appeals.

Back American Mike in the 14:10 at Cheltenham 1pt win at 12/113.00

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024

Staked: 45.50pts

Returned: 25.40pts

P/L: -20.10pts

