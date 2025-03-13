Cheltenham Festival Thursday Cheat Sheet: Best bets plus Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore

Cheltenham Day 3 Superboost

Last year's Brown Advisory Novices' Chase winner Fact To File is back in action on Thursday looking to make it back-to-back wins at the Cheltenham Festival

Cheltenham Festival Day 3 Tips and Insight

Katie Midwinter: "Four-year-old filly Galileo Dame had shown plenty of ability on the Flat before switching disciplines, finishing a length-and-a-half second to subsequent Group Three placed Alpheratz on debut at Gowran Park, before beating the likes of Rubies Are Red and Flight Of Fancy to break her maiden at Leopardstown.

"The daughter of Galileo Gold went on to finish a respectable fourth in the Listed Cheshire Oaks, and would finish second in the Listed Bluebell Stakes before chasing home Hamish in a Listed Curragh contest.

"Having shown a good level of ability on numerous occasions on the Flat, in varying ground conditions, the Joseph O'Brien-trained filly was beaten two-lengths by Wendrock on hurdling debut, slightly unfortunate but shaping as though she would improve plenty for the experience.

"She was able to take a significant step forward to finish within three-quarters-of-a-length to Hello Neighbour when upped into Grade One company at the Dublin Racing Festival, in a performance that can be upgraded considering she made up plenty of ground late on to finish second at odds of 16/117.00.

"This is only her third start over obstacles and she has already shown she can be competitive at Grade One level in juvenile company. Entitled to continue improving, the likeable filly has the scope for further progression, possessing a classy profile.

"Galileo Dame is one to keep on side."

Galileo Dame

Timeform: "There are very big fields for most of Thursday's races at Cheltenham, including in the novice chase registered as the Golden Miller (14:00), the former Grade 1 contest which becomes a Grade 2 limited handicap for the first time. That's resulted in a maximum field of 20 (there are a couple of reserves) and plenty of them can be given chances.

"The one who makes most appeal, though, is Firefox who is one of three representing Gordon Elliott. A BHA mark of 150 doesn't look too harsh given his wealth of form in graded company and he comes out best of these on the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. The likeable Firefox made a fine start to his jumping career when beating Ballyburn on his hurdles debut at Fairyhouse and was placed in Grade 1 company at all three major Festivals in the spring.

"This season's novice chase campaign has panned out in similar fashion, with a successful debut over fences at Down Royal followed by placings in better company, including when third to Majborough in the Irish Arkle at Leopardstown last time. A reliable type, he has the potential to do better still returned to this longer trip for his handicap debut, as denoted by the Timeform 'small p'."

Firefox in the 14:00 at Cheltenham

Kevin Blake: "The Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (14:40) is famous for its quirky qualification system and with it having been tightened up in recent years, the end result is that this final of the series is perhaps one of the less competitive handicaps that we see during the week.

"I'm hoping that history might repeat itself with Feet Of A Dancer. Her trainer Paul Nolan won this race with Mrs Milner in 2021 and this mare has quite a similar profile. She has been steadily progressive through her career thus far, but they key race to focus on with a view to her chances in this race is her latest run in what was a qualifier for this race. In what was just her second run over a staying trip, she shaped really well, travelling particularly strongly and perhaps being played a little bit early prior to giving best on the run-in.

"A well-run race will suit, as will a more patient ride, and it wouldn't at all surprise to see her make a big jump forward and go very close."

Feet Of A Dancer in the 14:40 Cheltenham

Rachael Blackmore: "Envoi Allen is back for the Ryanair Chase again. He loves Cheltenham. He won the Champion Bumper and the Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle, and he won the Ryanair Chase in 2023 and finished second in the race last year.

"He never seems to run well at Kempton, so you can draw a line through his run in the King George. I know that he's 11 but, riding him out in Cheltenham this week, he doesn't ride like an 11-year-old. It's an exciting race, but he's in great form and I'm looking forward to it."

Mark Milligan: "The Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle was won in fine style by Teahupoo last season, and he'll take plenty of beating if turning up in the same sort of form this time around.

"He took care of a few of these rivals in the 2024 renewal and there's little reason to think his vanquished foes can turn the tables on this occasion.

"Gordon Elliott's eight-year-old has been lightly raced over the last couple of years, with connections seemingly finding out the key to him running well is keeping him fresh.

"Indeed, he's only made one start in the 2024/25 season, that coming when finishing second to Lossiemouth over 2m 4f at Fairyhouse in December, with no disgrace in being able to match that one's speed over a trip short of Teahupoo's best.

"There's nothing of Lossiemouth's calibre in this field and I'd have the selection shorter than the currently available 2.942/1."

Teahupoo in the 16:00 Cheltenham

Paul Nicholls: "He had a cracking first season over fences, winning three times at Cheltenham and was the only one to give Grey Dawning a race in the Turners at the Festival. Looking back he had some hard races which perhaps took their toll because he has been disappointing so far this winter. But the handicapper has dropped him a few pounds and given him a chance.

"I am looking for better now from Ginny's Destiny. He worked beautifully on an away day earlier this month, seems to have turned a corner and looks very fit and well."

Daryl Carter: "There's little doubt in my mind that Johnnywho - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has been set up for this race all season, and the classy novice hurdler on his best day is surely better than this rating of 140.

He has shown himself to be better than a handicapper in spits and spats, but this season has all looked to be geared around a staying handicap chase following a promising, easy debut victory.

"He was eased right down at Windsor last time when only a few lengths off the winner at the last, so he was far better than the bare result, but that was all a means to an end.

"This is his big day, and one suspects he will show a new side to himself at this trip for which he is bred and unexposed.

"Derek O'Connor is a massively positive jockey booking in this Amateur Handicap, and he gets back on him for the first time since he rode him to a 13-length success in his point-to-point in 2021.

"He is the class act in this race and should take plenty of stopping."