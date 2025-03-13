Cheltenham Festival Tips: Kevin Blake has three selections for Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival from 15/2 to 14/1

Cheltenham Day 3 Superboost

We are past halfway in the Greatest Show on Turf. Hopefully it has been kind to you so far, though the mind-blowing drama of day one should have underlined to everyone that this is not easy! However your week is going so far, never lose sight that the week is long and opportunities will abound. As has been the case all week, I'll focus on the handicaps in this column and can hopefully steer you in the right direction.

The Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (14:40) is famous for its quirky qualification system and with it having been tightened up in recent years, the end result is that this final of the series is perhaps one of the less competitive handicaps that we see during the week.

I'm hoping that history might repeat itself with Feet Of A Dancer. Her trainer Paul Nolan won this race with Mrs Milner in 2021 and this mare has quite a similar profile. She has been steadily progressive through her career thus far, but they key race to focus on with a view to her chances in this race is her latest run in what was a qualifier for this race. In what was just her second run over a staying trip, she shaped really well, travelling particularly strongly and perhaps being played a little bit early prior to giving best on the run-in.

A well-run race will suit, as will a more patient ride, and it wouldn't at all surprise to see her make a big jump forward and go very close.

Recommended Bet Back Feet Of A Dancer in the 14:40 Cheltenham SBK 15/2

The TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase (16:40) is another highly-competitive handicap and as you might have picked up on, I'm keen to side with British-trained handicap chasers this week, particularly those that have benefitted from generous drops from the handicapper this season. One that fits that bill is the Richard Hobson-trained Fugitif.

The 10-year-old has a fine record at this track, particularly on the New Course, and indeed he finished an excellent second in this race off a mark of 149 in 2023. Having been rated as high as 157 this time last year, the handicapper has relented and allowed him to slip back to 148, which appeals as being a mark he can be competitive off. His rider Sean Bowen comes into the race in particularly good form too, which can be no harm. All told, he looks to have very solid prospects of getting into the mix.

Recommended Bet Back Fugitif in the 16:40 Cheltenham SBK 14/1

The Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase (17:20) rounds off a difficult card with perhaps the most difficult contest of all. With it being confined to amateur jockeys, siding with one of the better jockeys has usually been a lucrative policy. Once again I'd siding with the home team in the shape of the Jamie Snowden-trained Git Maker.

The nine-year-old ran in this race last year and was very unfortunate to bump into a handicap blot in Inothewayurthinkin, pulling 18 lengths clear of the third. He backed up that effort with an excellent close third in the Scottish Grand National off a 1lb higher market. His two runs this season have almost certainly been with a view to preparing him for another bid for this race and he returns off just a 1lb higher mark that saw him run so well in this race last year. He also has the services of Will Biddick who rode him in the race last year. He can be expected to run another big race at what appeals as being a big price.

Recommended Bet Back Git Maker in the 17:20 Cheltenham SBK 14/1

