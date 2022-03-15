Cheltenham Festival Day 2 Tips: Best bets for every race on Wednesday

13:30 - Ballymore Novices' Hurdle: Whatdeawant is better than he's shown



Tony Calvin: "Three Stripe Life is the right favourite (in the Without Favourite Market), and I would make him a touch shorter than 2/1. He is bred to excel at this longer trip.

"I could not put you off that bet and indeed I thought about going in two-handed on this market, but my recommended play is Whatdeawant each-way at 8.07/1, three places, without Sir Gerhard.

"I may be being lulled into the selection partly because he is owned by the sponsors (who won this with City Island in 2019) and he also needs to put a disappointing run at Naas last time behind him, but the manner in which he was backed into 2s from 5s for that Grade 1 has stayed with me. And he certainly didn't receive an optimal ride there."

No. 9 Whatdeawant (Ire) SBK 20/1 EXC 25 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: D. E. Mullins

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

14:10 - Brown Advisory Novices' Chase: Expect a big show from Bravemansgame

Paul Nicholls: "Bravemansgame has been superb this season, winning four out of four over fences and his jumping has been electric from day one. We've set him some stiff tasks against experienced horses but he has answered every question, has loads of class, jumps for fun and looks tailor made for the King George VI Chase at Kempton next Christmas.

"He doesn't take a lot of training and has improved as I expected for his latest victory at Newbury last month. Crucially, he is a much stronger horse this year and he returns to Cheltenham in top order. I'm confident of a big show from Bravemansgame who handles soft ground."

No. 3 Bravemansgame (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

14:50 - Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle: Step up in trip will really suit Drop The Anchor

Kevin Blake: "While the task of Irish-trained runners in the handicap hurdles has been made more difficult by the British handicapper's more lenient treatment of the home team and coming down harder on the visitors, Drop The Anchor has escaped the worst of it with his British mark being just 2lb higher than his Irish mark.

"However, now that Drop The Anchor is finally set to be stepped up in trip in the Coral Cup, he could well take his form to the next level. A final bonus is that he is ridden by Simon Torrens, who rode him to win the Ladbrokes Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival last year. Torrens rode out his claim in Ireland by partnering his 60th winner back in August, but is entitled to claim 3lb in Great Britain until he has ridden 75 winners and as he hasn't hit that number yet, his claim will be back in play here."

No. 13 Drop The Anchor (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 12 Trainer: P. A. Fahy, Ireland

Jockey: S. D. Torrens

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 143

15:30 - Queen Mother Champion Chase: Shishkin very much the one to beat

Timeform: "Shishkin was successful on both his previous visits to the Cheltenham Festival in the 2020 Supreme Novices' Hurdle and the 2021 Sporting Life Arkle.

"He reappeared this season with a smooth victory in the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton and then produced a career best to edge out Energumene in a thrilling edition of the Clarence House Chase at Ascot last time. Unbeaten in seven starts over fences and very much the one to beat again here."

No. 7 Shishkin (Ire) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.95 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

16:10 - Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase: Rivals poised to Roll Tiger over

Patrick Weaver: "I'm going to stick my neck out and make Tiger Roll the banker lay in the Glenfarclas Chase. The dual Grand National winner has won this race three times - in 2018, 2019, and again last March - but he is 12 now and could be vulnerable to a younger rival.

"It is interesting that Tiger Roll's owner, Gigginstown Stud, also runs Delta Work. A winner of five Grade 1 chases in his prime, the nine-year-old is running in his first cross-country race and would have a good chance of beating his stablemate if taking to the unique fences."

No. 15 Tiger Roll (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.82 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Davy Russell

Age: 12

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

16:50 - Grand Annual Handicap Chase: Thyme White has a live chance

Bryony Frost: "My only ride on day two of The Festival is Thyme White in the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup, but he's very much a live chance if all goes smoothly, so I'm really looking forward to him.

"I've only ridden Thyme White once, in a small field at Doncaster in December, and I probably haven't ridden an easier winner all season. Paul Nicholls has had this race in mind for him ever since, and I can see why."

No. 13 Thyme White (Fr) SBK 12/1 EXC 13 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 142

17:30 - Weatherbys Champion Bumper: Don't let Ocean of Mercy go unbacked

Chris Loader: "Of those at bigger prices my eye is drawn to Ocean Of Mercy who is trained by Paul Hennessy. The six-year-old gelding has not been seen since the Cheltenham October Meeting when finishing third in a Listed Bumper over this C&D.

"That form has been boosted by the winner, the second placed Top Dog who went on to score in a similar event at Newbury and reopposes here, as well as the fourth Aucunrisque who is now a Grade 2 winning hurdler. Despite not running since the autumn I think he has been saved for this and he looks to have his ideal ground. He will have to improve significantly but I just cannot let him go unbacked."

No. 14 Ocean Of Mercy (Ire) SBK 33/1 EXC 70 Trainer: Paul Hennessy, Ireland

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -