Cheltenham Festival Day 2 Tips: 33/1 Rosy to spring a surprise in the bumper

Huge run when awfully positioned at Newbury last time

Cheltenham 17:30: Rosy Redrum 1pt e/w 33/1

The initial place was to have two selections for the Champion Bumper but the price collapse on Houlanbatordechais since declaration time from 50/1 to 10/1 has left just the one and I'm hoping a British-trained runner can break the recent Mullins/Elliott stranglehold on this race.

The resurgence of Milton Harris has been a notable part of the British national hunt season and he looks to have a smart prospect in Rosy Redrum.

The word was out about her prior to her debut at Wincanton and she lived up to that, cruising to the front and just having to be nudged out while showing some greenness to win.

She was sent into Listed company next time at Newbury and ran a great race in defeat. She was held up in last in a steadily-run race and was still there entering the home straight. Switched to the near side, she made some headway travelling smooth before being pushed along with just under three furlongs to go. She continued to close, despite racing greenly, but couldn't quite catch Top Dog.

Given how poorly positioned she was, Rosy Redrum shaped like the best horse in the race and she still looked green so there could be more improvement come from her today with the likelihood of a far stronger-run race to suit.

No. 22 Rosy Redrum (Ire) SBK 28/1 EXC 38 Trainer: Milton Harris

Jockey: Mitchell Bastyan

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: -

They've decided to put a hood on her today, which is likely due to her having raced a bit keenly on both starts, and it's an unknown whether that will have a positive or negative impact. Both races that she has run in have been steadily run whereas it would be a surprise if that's the case today and it might end up not being necessary and switching her off too much.

This is another big step up in class for Rosy Redrum but the way she's travelled through both races suggests that she has a lot of ability and any 25/1 or bigger appeals.