Cheltenham Daily Multiple Tips: Back this Gordon Elliott pair in a 21/1 double

Saint looks a class bet for the Coral Cup

Back Saint Felicien @ 6/1 in the 14:50 at Cheltenham - The Coral Cup

No. 5 Saint Felicien (Fr) SBK 7/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Robbie Power

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 149

Yesterday's column was a bit too exotic, as Doctor Duffy's jumping went to pieces. Patrick Duffy of Dallas fame (look it up kids) would have got round cleaner. It was the right call to oppose Gaelic Warrior in the Boodles, who went off at a crazy 13/8, but the wrong call on Ebasari.

Wednesday is more towards the top of the market, and it's a day that is always high on my punting list with the Coral Cup and the Champion Bumper. I even toyed with the idea of throwing Delta Work in the Cross Country to be even more left-field.

But for the handicap, Saint Felicien running off 149 could still under-estimate a horse who has held a big reputation following a bloodless 8L win on debut in France.

He won comfortably on his first run for Elliott winning at Gowran Park over 2m, with the horse he beat in second Slip Of The Tongue performing well in better races subsequently. Even the form of his Auteuil success has been boosted several times and plenty of winners have come out of that.

A break of 71 days followed Gowran and was pitched into the Grade 3 Limestone Lad at Naas at the end of January, where he finished second to Darasso. The pace was sound thanks to Felix Desjy and was lobbing along over the far side with 7f to go.

Down the straight he not only looked a little inexperienced, but also outpaced. One asset though was his jumping, as his hurdling was efficient when challenged by the eventual winner and Whiskey Sour either side.

Stepping up in distance looks a good call with the horse, who lost his novice status following his debut win. And while everyone is crying out for a graded-horse in a handicap, he could well be the one.

Mike's star quality can shine through

Back American Mike @ 9/4 in the 17:30 at Cheltenham - the Champion Bumper

No. 2 American Mike (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Mr J. J. Codd

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

One of my favourite races has always been nestled at the foot of the card on Wednesday for the festival, and this year's Champion Bumper looks the best renewal for quite a few years. And as usual, Willie Mullins has most of the field.

When Gordon Elliott's American Mike announced himself in October winning by 7L at Down Royal, the klaxon was sounding. Then he was even better, nay scintillating, when winning the Future Champions by even further - 17L. A race that has provided some top drawer performers down the years.

Navan can provide a stiff finish, but American Mike never came off the bridle and toyed with the front-running second Battling Bessie, who hasn't exactly let the form down with a nose second in a Grade 2. The time figure was good too.

Sent off 1/8 and 4/7 in both races, he never traded higher than 1.2 1/5 in the run at Navan.

He was a product of the Monbeg Academy at Ballindaggin and won a PTP by 30L with Sean 'Farmer' Doyle, who subsequently sold him to the Bective Stud for the princely sum of 195,000 euros.

Mahler was at one stage a rather unfashionable stallion, but the sire of AM gets his stock staying well, and with his dam American Jennie placed in an Irish National, there's plenty of stamina there on the dam side, and that's half the battle with the Champion Bumper as you need a horse that stays well.

The Sportsbook double pays 22.75, the treble with Delta Work pays 147.0, although using The Edge reduces that to 134.12, and you get your stake back if one leg lets you down.

March single bet winners:

Lady Alavesa placed 16/1

Merry Secret placed 5/1

Tyche placed 8/1

Gin Coco 9/4

Epsom Faithfull 10/3

Weveallbeencaught 7/2

Red Showgirl placed 9/1

February single bet winners:

Tim Pat 3/1

Duty Calls 6/1

Hungry Tiger 6/1

Little River Bay 13/8

Fantasy Fighter placed 6/1

Form Of Praise placed 12/1

Summit Star 4/1

Snow Leopardess 6/4

Celebre D'Allen 5/1

Tim Pat 5/2

Jeans Maite 5/2

Author's Dream 7/2

Gipsy Lee Rose placed 9/1