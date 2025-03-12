Cheltenham Festival: Latest from the Betfair trading floor with expert verdicts on Final Demand, Ballyburn and Jonbon

Cheltenham Day 2 Superboost

Last year's Gallagher Novices' Hurdle winner Ballyburn is back in action on Wednesday looking to make it two from two at the Cheltenham Festival and Betfair have a very generous Superboost on him to win the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at 14:00 today!

You can back him at the super-boosted price of 6/42.50 from 8/131.61 to win the second race on the card this afternoon. To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please note. This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers. You can read about all of Betfair's offer on every day of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival right here.

Recommended Bet Back Ballyburn to win the 14:00 Cheltenham - Was 8/13 SBK 6/4

Racing... Only Bettor. Cheltenham Day 2. Watch Now!

Final Demand, Ballyburn and Jonbon: Back or lay with Ryan McCue

It was a trickier opening day than usual for punters at the Cheltenham Festival.

We have grown used to seeing the shorties hack up for the leading trainers on day one but it was not be yesteday, Majborough and Constitution Hill falling to deny Betfair punters.

We have a trio of clear favourites on Wednesday with Final Demand fancied to land the Turners Novices' Hurdle, Ballyburn odds-on for the Brown Advisory and Jonbon evens for a Champion Chase win.

We caught up with Betfair Trader Ryan McCue for news straight from the trading room.

Our man gave us his betting views on the three favourites with a back or lay verdict for each.

And he also reveals which horse has been best backed and would be a bad result for Betfair. Clue: it's a Skelton runner in a handicap!

Finally, our man gives us his NAP for today's betting.

Watch the video below for all that and more.

🤔Back or Lay



✅ Final Demand

❌ Ballyburn

✅ Jonbon@kieran_oconnor2 caught up with Betfair trader @mccueryan12 to discuss all ahead of day two at Cheltenham. pic.twitter.com/Cx9xdgJJ4N -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) March 12, 2025

Get big race verdicts on Betfair Predicts

Betfair Predicts turns Betfair Exchange betting markets into simple graphics, showing the percentage chance of the favourite and more. Visit Betfair Predicts for big race verdicts right through the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.