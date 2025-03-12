Cheltenham Tips

Cheltenham Festival: Latest from the Betfair trading floor with expert verdicts on Final Demand, Ballyburn and Jonbon

Jonbon
Jonbon is an even money shot for the Champion Chase

Get the latest from Betfair trader Ryan McCue, who leads us through the chances of Wednesday's favourites Final Demand, Ballyburn and Jonbon, the worst result for Betfair and his own nap for today's racing  

Racing... Only Bettor. Cheltenham Day 2. Watch Now!

Final Demand, Ballyburn and Jonbon: Back or lay with Ryan McCue

It was a trickier opening day than usual for punters at the Cheltenham Festival. 

We have grown used to seeing the shorties hack up for the leading trainers on day one but it was not be yesteday, Majborough and Constitution Hill falling to deny Betfair punters. 

We have a trio of clear favourites on Wednesday with Final Demand fancied to land the Turners Novices' Hurdle, Ballyburn odds-on for the Brown Advisory and Jonbon evens for a Champion Chase win. 

We caught up with Betfair Trader Ryan McCue for news straight from the trading room. 

Our man gave us his betting views on the three favourites with a back or lay verdict for each. 

And he also reveals which horse has been best backed and would be a bad result for Betfair. Clue: it's a Skelton runner in a handicap! 

Finally, our man gives us his NAP for today's betting. 

Watch the video below for all that and more. 

