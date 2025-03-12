Cheltenham Festival: Latest from the Betfair trading floor with expert verdicts on Final Demand, Ballyburn and Jonbon
Get the latest from Betfair trader Ryan McCue, who leads us through the chances of Wednesday's favourites Final Demand, Ballyburn and Jonbon, the worst result for Betfair and his own nap for today's racing
Favourites did not all win on day one with Majborough and Constitution Hill falling
Get the views of Betfair Trader on Wednesday's short-priced favourites
Which of Final Demand, Ballyburn and Jonbon will win?
Check out our 2025 Cheltenham Festival HUB
Racing... Only Bettor. Cheltenham Day 2. Watch Now!
Final Demand, Ballyburn and Jonbon: Back or lay with Ryan McCue
It was a trickier opening day than usual for punters at the Cheltenham Festival.
We have grown used to seeing the shorties hack up for the leading trainers on day one but it was not be yesteday, Majborough and Constitution Hill falling to deny Betfair punters.
We have a trio of clear favourites on Wednesday with Final Demand fancied to land the Turners Novices' Hurdle, Ballyburn odds-on for the Brown Advisory and Jonbon evens for a Champion Chase win.
We caught up with Betfair Trader Ryan McCue for news straight from the trading room.
Our man gave us his betting views on the three favourites with a back or lay verdict for each.
And he also reveals which horse has been best backed and would be a bad result for Betfair. Clue: it's a Skelton runner in a handicap!
Finally, our man gives us his NAP for today's betting.
Watch the video below for all that and more.
🤔Back or Lay-- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) March 12, 2025
✅ Final Demand
❌ Ballyburn
✅ Jonbon@kieran_oconnor2 caught up with Betfair trader @mccueryan12 to discuss all ahead of day two at Cheltenham. pic.twitter.com/Cx9xdgJJ4N
Get big race verdicts on Betfair Predicts
Betfair Predicts turns Betfair Exchange betting markets into simple graphics, showing the percentage chance of the favourite and more. Visit Betfair Predicts for big race verdicts right through the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.
