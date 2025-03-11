Champion Hurdle Result: Golden Ace hits 129/1 in-running as State Man falls at final flight at heavy odds-on

After a jaw-dropping Arkle the Champion Hurdle delivered another stunning result on a day one at Cheltenham that has so far defied expectations.

Favourite Constitution Hill went off at a healthy shade of odds-on but fell midway through to disappoint day one multiples backers.

Second favourite Brighterdaysahead took up the running to touch a low of 1.331/3 on the Betfair Exchange.

But it was an unheralded Willie Mullins runner in State Man that took the race by the scruff of its neck, looking the winner as the race came to a crescendo.

However, the final hurdle at Cheltenham claimed another famous victim, denying in-play punters at 1.041/25 on the Betfair Exchange with the defending champion looking sure to claim another Festival crown.

In the aftermath it was Golden Ace who came through to win, having touched a mighty 130.0129/1 on the Betfair Exchange.

