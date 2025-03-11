Cheltenham Festival Tuesday Cheat Sheet: Best bets plus Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore

Cheltenham Day 1 Superboost

Last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle winning combination, Henry de Bromhead and Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore, have another good chance of landing the Cheltenham Festival curtain raiser with the lightly raced Workahead.

The 7yo was incredibly impressive when thrashing William Munny - also in this race - at Leopardstown on Boxing Day and for this contest you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/1 (from 4/9) to finish in the top five. To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please note. This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers. You can read about all of Betfair's offer on every day of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival right here.

Recommended Bet Back Workahead to finish Top 5 in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle (13:20) SBK 1/1

Rachael Blackmore: "It was brilliant to win the first race on the first day of last year's Cheltenham Festival on Slade Steel, and it's great to have such a good ride in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle again this year.

"Workahead ran well on his first run for Henry when he finished third behind last year's Champion Bumper winner Jasmin De Vaux in a maiden hurdle at Navan in early December, and he showed the benefit of that experience when he won a good maiden hurdle at Leopardstown at Christmas.

"That race has worked out well since. The runner-up William Munny won a listed hurdle at Punchestown three weeks ago, the third horse, Springt De La Mare, is two for two over fences since, and the fourth horse was Redemption Day, the Punchestown Champion Bumper winner who won his maiden hurdle at Naas on Sunday. It's strong form.

"Workahead hasn't run since then, but that was always the plan, to go straight from there to the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, to go to Cheltenham as a fresh horse. He's a very uncomplicated horse and his work has been really good in the lead up to this. Everything has gone to plan with him so far. It's going to be a brilliant race, but his form really stands up. He should take everything in his stride and hopefully he'll be bang there."

Daryl Carter: "Majborough is tough to oppose, even though five-year-olds have a below-par record in this race. The youngster has looked a cut above everything he has faced in his career, and I doubt that a former handicapping hurdler like L'Eau du Sud will stop his upward curve.

"The Mullins horse's jumping needs some work, but his sizeable engine makes him very difficult to be against. He routed his opposition at Leopardstown and Fairyhouse the last twice and given his finishing effort on both occasions; there's no ceiling to how good he could be. His defeat in this race would likely come down to his errors, but betting on one to make a mistake is not profitable. However, I can only see his price shortening and shortening; for this column to make a profit, he must be left out on a day with plenty of short-priced horses.

"He has a high cruising speed but, most potent, a brilliant change of gear that could set him apart from these up the hill.

"*Jango Baie was advised at 8/19.00 each way three places in the ante-post market, and that could easily still prove a profitable selection. He is the biggest threat over L'Eau du Sud, but Majborough is the class act and expected to score."

Timeform: "Winning the Ultima Handicap Chase is not an easy thing to do, but the market has tended to get the race right with only one winner - 28/1 shot Vintage Clouds in 2021 - priced at bigger than 10/1 in the last eight years.

"This is also one of the few races Britain has dominated, and they appear to hold the upper hand once again with the thriving Katate Dori - who is towards the top of the betting along with The Changing Man, Broadway Boy and Crebilly - leading the charge for the home team.

"He continued his remarkable progress when routing his rivals in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Kempton and looks capable of defying a 12lb rise if that big effort hasn't taken the edge off him; 3lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted-ratings, and representing a yard that has the 'Hot Trainer' flag, he is the one to beat."

Recommended Bet Back Katate Dori to win the 14:40 Cheltenham SBK 6/1

Paul Nicholls: "He needs one more run to qualify for the Grand National and a decent show in the Ultima could see him join our team for Aintree. But it's fair to say his performances have fallen off a cliff since he ran so well in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham last season.

"He was pulled up in two subsequent races later that season and again didn't finish on his return over hurdles at Wincanton on Boxing Day. But I'm encouraged that he worked nicely the other day and has been schooling well."

Katie Midwinter: "Five-year-old mare Kala Conti has shown a good level of form throughout her career which began with a Compiegne hurdling success in 2023. Since then, she has won three of her seven starts for Gordon Elliott, including a Grade Two success over Kargese, as well as placing three times in Grade Three company, when beaten by Nurburgring, Anzadam, and July Flower, respectively.

"Given the level of form she has shown to date, she should pose a threat in this race, capable of making her presence felt for the Cullentra yard.

"When narrowly beaten by Nurburgring at Fairyhouse, Kala Conti pulled eighteen-lengths clear of third-placed Eagle Fang, now rated 141, with recent Grade Two winner Nara, now 135-rated Batman Girac, as well as Hamsiyann, further behind. Nurburgring has since shown plenty of ability, too, franking the form, particularly when winning the highly competitive Galway Hurdle.

"In her following start at Leopardstown, Kala Conti was able to reverse form with Nurburgring when finishing three-quarters-of-a-length ahead of subsequent dual Grade One winner Kargese, showing top class juvenile form.

"This season, daughter of Karaktar beat Helvic Dream on her reappearance in handicap company following a 273-day break, before chasing home exciting prospect Anzadam when no match for the winner but ahead of the likes of sadly ill-fated Dodger Long and Bottler'secret.

"She once again filled the second spot when runner-up to July Flower on her latest start, giving 5lb to the winner who was making her Irish debut following a stint in France.

"On that occasion, Kala Conti was in the leading pack throughout whilst July Flower was ridden patiently at the rear and made late headway. Jetara and Lot Of Joy were the only other two contenders to go forward during the race, with the former eventually finishing twelve-lengths behind Kala Conti, and the latter was tailed off.

"Considering Kala Conti, the youngest in the field, was the only horse to pose some threat to the eventual winner, particularly from the leading trio, it was a performance worth upgrading, and she is entitled to improve further with age.

"Having already proven herself at the top table as a juvenile, and as she is progressing well this season when able to be somewhat competitive against talented rivals, Kala Conti demands respect and could be capable of showing further progression.

"The likeable mare has shown tenacious qualities, a good attitude, and a tough, fighting spirit, and she is one to keep on side."

Recommended Bet Back Kala Conti E/W in 15:20 Cheltenham SBK 14/1

Daryl Carter: "The bet in the W/O market is Golden Ace, who has already taken the scalp of Brighterdaysahead and is another just coming to herself at the correct time. I expect her to confirm form with Brighterdaysahead and get the better of State Man with how she is likely to be ridden for a place, and she can finish best of all. She offers excellent value for those not wanting to punt at a short price.

"Golden Ace is ready to put in a career-best, and she can chase home Constitution Hill."

Recommended Bet 16:00 Cheltenham - Back Golden Ace W/O Con Hill SBK 11/1

Mark Milligan: "This juvenile handicap hurdle has an open look to it and J P McManus may hold the key as he fields a quartet that includes Beyond Your Dreams, Puturhandstogether and Stencil, who are all prominent in the betting.

"The French-trained Stencil is the one that the market has wanted to know the most in the last few days, and he was far from disgraced when finishing second to East India Dock last time, who I fancy will win Friday's Triumph Hurdle.

"A repeat of that will see him go very close from what looks a workable mark of 135, but I'm going to side with another of the owner's runners, Puturhandstogether.

"Joseph O'Brien know what it takes to come out on top in this race have trained a couple of winners in the past and this flat-bred son of Caravaggio has shaped well on all three starts to date over hurdles.

"He won a 20-runner maiden at Cork in December, but it was his most recent effort when second to Collaborative at Fairyhouse that really marks him out as one to be interested in here.

"He wasn't unduly punished there, and he should benefit from getting back on a quicker surface bearing in mind his pedigree and the fact he was a winner on the flat on good ground last summer.

"If he's in contention at the last, Puturhandstogether could simply outspeed his opposition."

Recommended Bet Back Puturhandstogether in the 16:40 Cheltenham SBK 6/1

Kevin Blake: "The final race of the day is the Princess Royal National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices' Handicap Chase (17:20). This will be the first time it has been run as a novices' handicap chase, but there is little doubt that trainers have adapted quickly to the changed conditions, as more than a few look to have been campaigned with a view to targeting this race. While Irish-trained runners have a stronger hand here, I expect the home team to boss the race given the way the runners have been handicapped.

"The one that makes the most appeal to me at the prices is the Jonjo & AJ O'Neill-trained Hasthing. The eight-year-old has won two of his four starts over fences and showed abundant stamina when coming from an unpromising position to win a competitive handicap chase at Windsor in January. He took a major step up in class when contesting the Betfair Swinley Handicap Chase at Ascot and acquitted himself well to finish fourth.

"This much longer trip promises to suit and he appeals as being open to more improvement. He looks to be a big price to me and I expect him to run very well."