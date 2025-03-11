Arkle Result: Jango hits 329-1 in-play on Exchange as odds-on Majborough lets down favourite backers
There was stunning in-play drama on the Betfair Exchange as Majborough's poor jumping lets down favourite backers in the Arkle...and lets in Jango Baie for a stunning victory
-
Majborough the shortest price of Willie Mullins' favourites on day one
-
Favourites trebles and four-folds had been very popular
-
Three horses trade at odds-on in dramatic Arkle
-
In-play punters back Jango Baie at 330.0329/1 on the Betfair Exchange
-
The first day of the Cheltenham Festival has been dominated by winning favourites for Willie Mullins in recent years.
And punters have been hot for the master trainer's three odds-on favourites on the opening day of the 2025 Festival.
After a professional win for Kopek Des Bordes in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle it was all eyes on Majborough in the Arkle.
The five-year-old chaser had been the shortest price of the Mullins' hotpots on the day, going off 1/21.50 favourite on the Betfair Sportsbook.
But an untidy round of jumping ultimately undid Majborough, who came home third in a dramatic finish.
Jango Baie, seemingly out of matters midway through, touched a stunning 330.0329/1 on the Betfair Exchange.
That late charge denied the efforts of Only By Night, backed at 1.222/9 in-play on the Exchange and the Skeltons' L'Eau Du Sud at 1.42/5.
