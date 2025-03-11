Arkle Result: Jango hits 329-1 in-play on Exchange as odds-on Majborough lets down favourite backers

The first day of the Cheltenham Festival has been dominated by winning favourites for Willie Mullins in recent years.

And punters have been hot for the master trainer's three odds-on favourites on the opening day of the 2025 Festival.

After a professional win for Kopek Des Bordes in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle it was all eyes on Majborough in the Arkle.

The five-year-old chaser had been the shortest price of the Mullins' hotpots on the day, going off 1/21.50 favourite on the Betfair Sportsbook.

But an untidy round of jumping ultimately undid Majborough, who came home third in a dramatic finish.

Jango Baie, seemingly out of matters midway through, touched a stunning 330.0329/1 on the Betfair Exchange.

That late charge denied the efforts of Only By Night, backed at 1.222/9 in-play on the Exchange and the Skeltons' L'Eau Du Sud at 1.42/5.