Tips for every race on day three

Thursday's Best Bets:

TIME TIPSTER TIP BET NOW ON 13:30 Kevin Blake Appreciare It @ 4.5 Sportsbook 14:10 Tony Calvin Moka De Vassy e-w six places @ 33/1 Sportsbook 14:50 Brendan Duke Janidil @ 9.8 Exchange 15:30 Tony Calvin Gold Tweet @ 12.0 Exchange 16:10 Tony Calvin Frero Banbou @ 13.0 Exchange 16:50 Kevin Blake Back Magical Zoe e-w @ 11.0 Sportsbook 17:30 Mark Milligan Mr Incredible to win @ 5/1 Sportsbook

Turners Novices' Chase (Golden Miller) (Grade 1)

Kevin Blake says: "The one that makes most appeal at the prices is the Willie Mullins-trained Appreciate It. The nine-year-old has been a very high profile performer throughout his career.

"He has already won twice at the Cheltenham Festival, namely the Champion Bumper and the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

"He was confined to one start last season which curtailed his planned novice chasing campaign by a year, but he has made up for lost time in that discipline this season."

No. 1 Appreciate It (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Back Appreciate It @ 4.5

14:10 - Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle

Tony Calvin says: "Those at the top end of the market - the likes of Maxxum, Thanksforthehelp and Walking On Air - could well dominate but I like the claims of one who finished third to the latter horse at Exeter last time. Step forward Moka De Vassy, who has a tempting combination of promise, course form and a lowly handicap mark.

"I bet connections were delighted to have even got into the race off a mark of 125 - the bottom weight has actually crept in off a mere 121 - and I love the fact that this lightly-raced 5yo has two good Cheltenham runs to his name, in Triumph and Ballymore trials."

No. 22 Moka De Vassy (Fr) SBK 12/1 EXC 25 Trainer: Mrs Jane Williams

Jockey: David Noonan

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 125

Back Moka De Vassy e-w six places Betfair Sportsbook @ 33/1

14:50 - Ryanair Chase (Festival Trophy) (Grade 1)

On the Racing...Only Bettor Cheltenham preview podcast two of panellists talked up the chances of Janidil in this race, although for both it was more of an opinion than a tip.

Tony Calvin: "I would take Shishkin out of the equation. Janidil was second in this race last year. I've had a wild stab at GA Law as well at 16/1, if he turns up.

Brendan Duke: "I would probably bet Janidil if I had a bet. Very solid play in the betting without Shishkin market. A repeat of last year might be good enough to chase home Shishkin."

15:30 - Stayers' Hurdle (Grade 1)

Tony Calvin says: "The more you look at the Stayers' Hurdle at 15:30 the more puzzling it gets, but I have been chipping away at that solid campaigner Dashel Drasher for a couple of months now and I am more recently sold on the claims of the horse who beat him pointless in the Cleeve Hurdle last time, Gold Tweet.

"Aunties and uncles and all that, but if any 6yo, trying the trip for the first time, from a top English or Irish stable, had won as he did at Cheltenham in January - and I appreciate the third, Paisley Park, was giving him 6lb there - then you would have been looking at a 6s poke here, tops."

No. 5 Gold Tweet (Fr) SBK 11/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Gabriel Leenders, France

Jockey: Johnny Charron

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Back Gold Tweet @ 12.0

16:10 - Magners Plate Handicap Chase

Tony Calvin says: "Frero Banbou has been an infuriating horse to follow of late, often flattering to deceive, and I may have too much of an unhealthy history with him.

"But he has dropped to an incredibly tempting mark of 135 after his efforts over an inadequate 2m - including when third in the Grand Annual, off a mark of 141, here last season after nearly downing tools early doors - and the key to him winning this is surely this belated move up in trip to 2m4f for the first time."

No. 21 Frero Banbou (Fr) SBK 10/1 EXC 13 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 135

Back Frero Banbou @ 13.0

16:50 - Jack De Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle

Kevin Blake says: "One at a bigger price that I like is the Henry De Bromhead-trained Magical Zoe. The five-year-old is similarly inexperienced as the favourite, but she is likely to have learned more in her two starts over hurdles as they were harder fought victories.

"She was particularly impressive in a Grade 3 mares' novice hurdle at Down Royal back in November, overcoming significant trouble in running to nail Nikini close home under a ballsy ride."

No. 2 Magical Zoe (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Back Magical Zoe e-w @ 11.0

17:30 - Kim Muir Challenge Cup

Mark Milligan says: "With rain forecast at the time of writing, the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup at 17:30 could turn into a real stamina-sapping contest and that could play right into the hands of dour stayer Mr Incredible.

"Something of a monkey when trained by Henry De Bromhead, even refusing to race at Leopardstown in late-2021, he's looked a reformed character since joining the Willie Mullins yard and has strong claims if in the mood."

No. 1 Mr Incredible (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 8 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Mr P. W. Mullins

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 145