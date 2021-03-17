Cheltenham Day 2 Results: All the in-play and antepost highs and lows from the Betfair Exchange

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.
Welcome to Day 2 of our Cheltenham live blog, your home for all the latest from the Betfair markets, our tipsters and ambassadors.
Ballymore Hurdle
Winner: Bob Olinger
Betfair Starting Price and ISP: 2.6413/8 & 2.56/4 Antepost High of Winner: 3433/1 Notable In-Running Highs and Lows: Bob Olinger 4.03/1 Gaillard Du Mensil 2.942/1
A taking performance from Bob Olinger who pulled clear for an emphatic victory after a slight mistake 3 out. Confidently ridden Bob Olinger put the race to bed after moving up sides long time leader Bravemansgame on the turn in and some slick jumping on the run in meant he ran out an easy winner.
And we're off
Just a few minutes until the Ballymore so let's take a look at the latest prices. Remember, you can get Exchange & Sportsbook prices all in one place on our Cheltenham Hub, along with live video coverage.
Today's best bets
There's still plenty of time to place your bets for Ladies Day. Whether you're looking at singles, doubles or more, we've got you covered.
Olly Murphy sends three horses out today, including Thomas Darby in the 14:30 Coral Cup.
Murphy says: "Thomas Darby is in great form, albeit he has top-weight to carry. I've fitted him with cheekpieces for the first time and I think a strongly-run race will suit him well. I'm really looking forward to running him and fingers crossed with a bit of luck in-running he can go well."
As always we've got every angle covered for Cheltenham here on Betting.Betfair, from TC's big price tips and Kevin Blake's each-way selections to lays of the day from Patrick Weaver and Timeform's race-by-race analysis.
'Could you put all of it in one handy article and a nice graphic?' I hear you cry. Seeing as you asked nicely, here it is. The article also includes our Daily Double and insight from Paul Nicholls.
TC on fire
Another day with a few short-priced favourites, so acca punters might well be in clover, but there's always value to be found at the Festival and Tony Calvin is the man for a bigger price. He landed no fewer than four winners yesterday, so don't miss out on his Day 2 tips here.
You can also get Tony's thoughts on the Racing...Only Bettor Day 2 podcast as our man joined Kevin Blake, Dan Barber and Hugh Cahill to discuss the best bets. Listen here
"Plenty of punters are making it a treble with the third short priced favourite of the day, Easysland in the Cross-Country. The treble is currently paying 7/2 and it would be a bad day for the bookies should all three win."
