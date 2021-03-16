Cheltenham Day 1 Results: All the in-play and antepost highs and lows from the Betfair Exchange

Good morning and welcome to Day 1 of our live Cheltenham blog. How ever you're doing the Festival this year, we'll be here to guide you with the latest tips, news, market movers and quick results.

11:26

With plenty of short priced favourites featuring today, racing expert Rhys Williams believes Allmankind has the potential to upset Shishkin in the Arkle. Read his column here.

11:15

If you're still unsure on what to back today, where an earth have you been? Anyway, we've put together our day one Cheat Sheet, featuring best bets from Timeform, Kevin Blake, Paul Nicholls and of course, Tony Calvin.

10:45

Let's start with all the very latest from the Festival markets, courtesy of 'Betfair' Barry Orr.

"In the Festival opener, the Supreme, the Willie Mullins-trained Appreciate It has been backed as if defeat is out of the question and is, undoubtedly, the best backed horse of the day.

"On the Exchange, he has been matched at a high of 13/8 but is now odds-on 5/6. So far there has been £2.5m matched in the race and 60% of it has been on the hotpot from Ireland.

"In the feature event, The Champion Hurdle, Honeysuckle has been smashed up on the Sportsbook. We have also seen plenty of cash for Alnadam is the Ultima Chase, he's 8/1 from 14/1."

He may be getting plenty of backing but our traders are prepared to take Honeysuckle on and they've boosted his price from 5/4 to an industry best 6/4. Tasty.



