Cheltenham Multiple Tips: Galvin and Sharjah can start the Festival with a bang

Sharjah the each-way play for Champion

15:05 Cheltenham - Back Sharjah

No. 7 Sharjah (Fr) SBK 8/1 EXC 13 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

I've enjoyed listening to Tony Calvin on Betfair this week and he talks about the price, which probably explains why all the 12/1 has been gobbled on the Sportsbook on Sharjah, but he's still bigger than Goshen - which I don't get.

Yes the latter hammered them in the Kingwell by a mile, but I'm not sure about that race and he has the same rating as Sharjah - a horse with proven Graded form and victories.

Sharjah travelled like a dream from the back to catch up Epatante in last year's renewal but couldn't quite win, and he's the each-way bet at 9.08/1.

He has to reverse the form with Honeysuckle from Leopardstown last time, but he has thrown in one or two bad runs there in the past and he has the class to hit a place.

Galvin to run a cracker in finale

16:50 Cheltenham - Back Galvin

No. 3 Galvin (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Ian Ferguson, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

I've always been a huge fan of Galvin and backed him at the festival last season when he was seen off by Imperial Aura in one of the handicaps.

He ran in that from 142 so he's still improving looking at his current rating. He has reeled off four victories on the spin so far and was most impressive with a clinical performance on Cheltenham's new course the last time he was seen in action.

Connections have always viewed him as a stayer, and the Irish Grand National has been mentioned. He should also stay on pedigree as a son of Gold Well for the final race on the card. It used to be called the four miler with amateur riders.

With track form and the classy way he travels, he goes into the Sportsbook Multiple as the final leg.