Cheltenham Day 2 Cheat Sheet: The best bets from our experts and ambassadors

It was a mix of favourites impressing and long-shots surprising on a fantastic first day of the 2021 Cheltenham Festival. Here is our guide to the best plays for Wednesday at Prestbury Park...

Day Two kicks off with the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle and it provides Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls with one of his best chances of the meeting in Bravemansgame.

It's a competitive race but Nicholls sounds a confident note in his column, saying: "He has done nothing but please all season, is going to make an awesome chaser and looked top-class when completing the hat trick in the Challow Hurdle at Newbury."

No. 3 Bravemansgame (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Read Paul Nicholls on all his Wednesday runners at the Festival here.

Monkfish looks one of the bankers of the week and there's no surprise to see Timeform confidently put Willie Mullins' chaser up as the bet here. Timeform say: "He wasn't as high profile as Envoi Allen and Shishkin at the start of the campaign, but he has proved himself every bit as exciting, winning each of his three starts over fences with a fair bit in hand."

You can read their thoughts on every race of Wednesday's card here.

14:30 - Coral Cup: Koshari, Birchdale and Janika

Just the 28 runners to pick from in the Coral Cup but thankfully, Tony Calvin has done the homework for you in a race where the Betfair Sportsbook is paying seven places.

Tony's selections are Birchdale and Janika. Of the former he says: "...he seemed to show a lot more zest when third in a jumpers' bumper at Kempton last time, finishing off his race really well - he clearly doesn't get on with fences - and this horse remains unexposed after just four hurdle starts."

And if you were looking for another bet and one at the front of the market, ace tipster Kevin Blake is keen on the claims of Koshari.

Read all of Tony Calvin's selections in his Wednesday column here.

15:15 - Champion Chase: Chacun Pour Soi and Politologue

Paul Nicholls' Politiologue lines up in the Champion Chase as reigning champion but faces a stern test in the shape of Chacun Pour Soi, a favourite tipped up by Timeform in their runner-by-runner guide.

While beating one of the festival hotpots might be a big ask, could Politologue represent an each-way play? Paul has this to about last year's winner: "Politologue worked with all his usual enthusiasm at Wincanton last week. This is his sixth appearance at the Festival which is a remarkable feat, the course suits him and we know he will not let us down."

No. 1 Chacun Pour Soi (Fr) SBK 8/11 EXC 1.86 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

This unique race is not one for every racing fan, but the betting is still competitive and even the once-a-year racing punters will definitely know one of the runners - Grand National hero Tiger Roll.

This season has not gone as expected for the celebrated horse and he is put up as a place lay by Patrick Weaver, who says: "As a layer you have to ask yourself 'is Tiger Roll still capable of another big day at the age of 11?' I think not. I love the horse and laying him is like laying my own football team. Fortunately, that's Sheffield Wednesday and they don't win many games!"

Read Weaver's full reasoning and his other two lays here.

16:15 - Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Chase: Us And Them

Joseph O'Brien has a trio running in this - Embittered, Entoucas and Us And Them - and the betting gives them all a chance, with Embittered consider the likeliest to win but with all three prominent. Of Entoucas, O'Brien says: "The sort of test this race presents should suit him and I'd be hopeful that he can go well."

However, Us And Them is a bet for both Kevin Blake and Tony Calvin so perhaps the outsider of the three is the one to play.

You can read Joseph O'Brien on all his Wednesday runners here.

This race belongs to Willie Mullins and Timeform put Kilcruit forward as a bet in the closing race, saying: "Kilcruit, who looked very special when a most impressive winner of a bumper for many a year in a Grade 2 at Leopardstown last time, which was also landed by the 2018 and 2019 winners of this race."