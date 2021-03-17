To Cash Out or Not to Cash Out? Half a million reasons to cheer on Envoi Allen

A lucky Betfair customer stands to win £511,225 for a £5 accumulator bet should his last selection and raging hot favourite, Envoi Allen, win the first race at Cheltenham tomorrow.

We have offered the punter the opportunity to 'Cash Out' of his bet for a profit of £275,000 or he can chose to let the extraordinary bet ride.

No. 6 Envoi Allen (Fr) SBK 4/9 EXC 1.54 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Betfair spokesman Barry Orr said: "The customer is sitting on over half a million pound payout for just a £5 bet and told me he won't be able to sleep tonight.

"I'd say that's a massive understatement!"

"He could take the cash out offer of £275,000 and sit back safe in the knowledge that regardless of what happens in the race he is £275,000 better off

"Or he can reject the offer and hope that Envoi Allen beats his seven opponents and also safely negotiate the 16 fences to land his incredible bet.

"Envoi Allen is 4/9 favourite so he may well stick and let the bet run."

The winning bets so far...

Golden Horde 12/1 - Won The Commonwealth Cup at Ascot, Friday 19th June 2020

Hello Youmzain 10/1 - Won The Diamond Jubliee at Ascot, Saturday 20th June 2020

Shishkin 4/1 - Won The Arkle at Cheltenham, Tuesday 16th March 2021

Bob Olinger 25/1 - Won The Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, Wednesday 17th March 2021

And now just waiting on...



Envoi Allen 4/1 - The Marsh Novice Chase,

Here's how the guys in the Racing Post studio reacted when Barry told them...