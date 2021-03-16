To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Olly Murphy Day 2 Cheltenham Runners Preview: Thomas Darby is Coral contender

Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy
Olly enters Thomas Darby in the Coral Cup at Cheltenham

Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy thinks his runner can compete in the Coral Cup on day two of the Cheltenham Festival. He also discusses his runners at Huntingdon and Lingfield...

"He's in great form, albeit he has top-weight to carry. I’ve fitted him with cheekpieces for the first time and a strongly-run race will suit him well."

14:30 – Thomas Darby

Cheltenham

Top-weighted contender can go well in cheekpieces

14:30 - Thomas Darby

Thomas Darby is in great form, albeit he has top-weight to carry. I've fitted him with cheekpieces for the first time and I think a strongly-run race will suit him well. I'm really looking forward to running him and fingers crossed with a bit of luck in-running he can go well.

Huntingdon

Has chance of maintaining unbeaten record

16:00 - Washington

Washington looks to defend his unbeaten record. We're taking 7lbs off his back with our conditional Lewis Stones and with only six runners, he's looks sure to have a chance. He's a horse we think plenty of at home.

Lingfield

Could be in the money if he settles

17:00 - Frankly Mr Shankly

Frankly Mr Shankly was in training with Michael Bell and has some good flat form to his name. He's in good form at home and if he relaxes and settles well, he should be a horse who is in the money.

