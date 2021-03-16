Olly Murphy Day 2 Cheltenham Runners Preview: Thomas Darby is Coral contender

Cheltenham

Top-weighted contender can go well in cheekpieces

14:30 - Thomas Darby

Thomas Darby is in great form, albeit he has top-weight to carry. I've fitted him with cheekpieces for the first time and I think a strongly-run race will suit him well. I'm really looking forward to running him and fingers crossed with a bit of luck in-running he can go well.

Huntingdon

Has chance of maintaining unbeaten record

16:00 - Washington

Washington looks to defend his unbeaten record. We're taking 7lbs off his back with our conditional Lewis Stones and with only six runners, he's looks sure to have a chance. He's a horse we think plenty of at home.

Lingfield

Could be in the money if he settles

17:00 - Frankly Mr Shankly

Frankly Mr Shankly was in training with Michael Bell and has some good flat form to his name. He's in good form at home and if he relaxes and settles well, he should be a horse who is in the money.