Betfair Traders' Cheltenham Tips: Betfair 2024 Cheltenham Festival market movers
Betfair Trader Ryan McCue gives an update on the horses during the 2024 Cheltenham Festival that Betfair want to get beat, highlighting some of the best backed runners throughout the year...
Betfair market movers for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival
Fact To File laid as big as 40/141.00 for Brown Advisory
The Real Whacker laid as big as 66/167.00 for Gold Cup
Key Market Movers ahead of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival
Fact To File - Brown Advisory Novices' Chase - Laid as big as 4/15.00 NRNB & as big as 40/141.00 Antepost
Fact To File for Willie Mullins has been a popular horse for Betfair punters all year having been sent straight over fences this season from bumpers.
Having had entries in both the Brown Advisory and Turners Novices' Chase, ticket holders for the former will be over the moon to see him head here.
He was backed at a standout price of 40/141.00 antepost and is now as short as 4/51.80 for the 3m Grade 1 on the Wednesday of the meeting.
He is one we are afraid of.
The Real Whacker - Gold Cup - Laid as big as 33/134.00 NRNB & as big as 66/167.00 Antepost
The Real Whacker is one of our biggest losers of the week on the Betfair Sportsbook having been backed as big as 66/167.00 for the Gold Cup.
A winner of the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase last year, punters have latched on to the Patrick Neville trained animal as a winner for the Cheltenham feature.
Now as short as 25/126.00 for the Friday Grade 1 contest, we are hoping he does not go and land the spoils.
Teeshan - Champion Bumper - Laid as big as 33/134.00 NRNB & 25/126.00 Antepost
Teeshan for Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls became a hype horse off the back of the words of Tom Malone on the Cheltenham Only Bettor Podcast at the start of the year.
Having been backed at 33/134.00 when added to the Champion Bumper market he is now 13/27.50.
An accumulation of the bullish words from Tom Malone and an emphatic debut at Exeter last month, he is a horse who is a big loser for us across the week.
Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore to prove popular
Similar to Royal Ascot when Frankie Dettori was riding, Cheltenham is a bit the same with Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore. Any of her winners will cost us plenty as she's such a popular jockey among punters and so if she did manage to ride a double or a treble on any day that would almost certainly be a losing day for us.
There is plenty of short price favourties this year also so we will be hoping to get a few of those beaten as there are plenty of customers holding bets with some of them at much bigger prices than what they are currently.
The horses of note we are especially trying to get beat include Ballyburn 4/71.57, Lossiemouth 1/21.50, and El Fabiolo 4/91.44.
Obviously we will be hoping lot of fancied horses don't go in across the week.
