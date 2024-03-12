Cheltenham Results: The story of day one at the Cheltenham Festival on Betfair

All the stories of the Festival's opening day here

13:30 - Supreme Novices' Hurdle

Winner: Slade Steel

The Story: A stunning win for Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore in a dramatic finish as she held off Mystical Power up the hill. Slade Steel was a Betfair Beacon, having spent most of the day as third favourite but backed late on in to second favourite to get the fire emoji up on the Betfair Exchange.

The race was a great battle, Slade Steel touching 26.025/1 in-running on the Betfair Exchange while Mystical Power was backed at a low price of 1.051/20.

The Betfair Sportsbook was paying four places on each-way bets meaning payouts for backers of Mystical Power, Firefox and Asian Master.