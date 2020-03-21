US Racing Bets of the Day: Explosive Package to graduate for Expat Wales

Explosive locked and loaded

Race 1 16:35 Tampa Bay Downs - Explosive Package

Explosive Package is my idea of the winner of this $16k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished fifth against similar over this course last month. She was sent off around even money, but failed to land a blow. She ran with promise in a couple of Maiden Special Weight races at Monmouth last year, and may have needed her recent outing. Trainer Derek Ryan is a very capable horseman and boasts a 21% strike rate. Edinburgh born Gary Wales has the riding assignment. Wales is a very competent and experienced rider with over 4,000 mounts. He is a great judge of pace, and will give this filly every chance. Her recent works are solid which a positive sign is. She is currently available at [3.4] on the exchange, but should trade bigger.

Looking at the works or work tab of a horse is an important part of handicapping. If the works are spaced out evenly, it is a sign that the horse is fit and healthy. Sometimes when you have a long gap between works, it could be an indicator that the horse has had a setback.

Caramelito to graduate for Godolphin

Race 4 18:05 Tampa Bay Downs - Caramelito

Caramelito should go very close in this $32k maiden.

This beautifully bred gelding by Medaglia d'Oro has run with credit in Maiden Special Weight races and will benefit from the class drop. His latest start over this course looks a little disappointing in the form, but he was floated extremely wide which cost him valuable ground. He is better than his six place effort suggests. The drop in to claiming company from Maiden Special Weight is an important one. Give careful consideration to horses making this drop. There are plenty of winners to be had if you are selective.

Breeders Cup winning trainer Eoin Harty trains this horse for Godolphin who have supported him for many years. He has tactical speed, and has the services of top jockey Samy Camacho who is a great turf rider. At present he is trading at [2.34] on the exchange.