Today's Racing Tips: Betty's Hope is well in at Windsor

Lets Hope Betty is on a going day

Back Betty's Hope at 15/2 in the 15:20 Windsor

Rod Millman runs Betty's Hope in the competitive three-year-old sprint at 15:20 Windsor, she has come down in the handicap and now sits on a very attractive mark. A mark which is enhanced by Angus Villiers 5lb claim being applied to that too. With that claim she may not have a better chance of winning a nice handicap than this race today and that 5lb also makes her racing weight a very light one too.

Last season's Weatherby's Supersprint winner has a touch of class when she's on a going day and the Millman team are in good form with around a 20% win rate in the last 14 days. She does have form to turnaround with Electric Ladyland which she should do given she's effectively getting 10lb for a length and half beating with Villiers's claim. Poets Dance could well be the one to beat but this is a tight handicap so there's a few in there with a chance. But at the prices and with so much in her favour Betty's Hope is a strong selection and value to boot backing win only.

Severance will enjoy the drop back in trip

Back Severance at 7/2 in the 17:20 Windsor

In the final race at Windsor, the 17:20, the William Haggas-trained Country is making the market for us. But, I like Mick Channon's Severance who ran well when second last time over a mile-and-a-half and will love this drop back in trip. He's lightly-raced, still open to improvement and comes from a stable in form. Country has a similar profile and very nice breeding but similar levels of form and I just think Severance has a bit more about him and at the prices it's a no brainer.

Caradoc is interesting at the top of the weights but he's got to give weight to all the runners and doesn't have the benefit of the a run this month like Severance and Country have. This could well be a race to watch for the future with a couple of interesting runners who should win races at class 2 or 3 level. The advice is to take an early price about Severance win only and include him in a small ew double with Betty's Hope as a cover bet.