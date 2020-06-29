To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Today's Racing Tips: Betty's Hope is well in at Windsor

Windsor Races
Last season’s Weatherby’s Supersprint winner Bettys Hope has a touch of class
Alan Thompson returns to the tipping chair with two selections from Windsor...

"she may not have a better chance of winning a nice handicap than this race today"

Lets Hope Betty is on a going day

Rod Millman runs Betty's Hope in the competitive three-year-old sprint at 15:20 Windsor, she has come down in the handicap and now sits on a very attractive mark. A mark which is enhanced by Angus Villiers 5lb claim being applied to that too. With that claim she may not have a better chance of winning a nice handicap than this race today and that 5lb also makes her racing weight a very light one too.

Last season's Weatherby's Supersprint winner has a touch of class when she's on a going day and the Millman team are in good form with around a 20% win rate in the last 14 days. She does have form to turnaround with Electric Ladyland which she should do given she's effectively getting 10lb for a length and half beating with Villiers's claim. Poets Dance could well be the one to beat but this is a tight handicap so there's a few in there with a chance. But at the prices and with so much in her favour Betty's Hope is a strong selection and value to boot backing win only.

Severance will enjoy the drop back in trip

In the final race at Windsor, the 17:20, the William Haggas-trained Country is making the market for us. But, I like Mick Channon's Severance who ran well when second last time over a mile-and-a-half and will love this drop back in trip. He's lightly-raced, still open to improvement and comes from a stable in form. Country has a similar profile and very nice breeding but similar levels of form and I just think Severance has a bit more about him and at the prices it's a no brainer.

Caradoc is interesting at the top of the weights but he's got to give weight to all the runners and doesn't have the benefit of the a run this month like Severance and Country have. This could well be a race to watch for the future with a couple of interesting runners who should win races at class 2 or 3 level. The advice is to take an early price about Severance win only and include him in a small ew double with Betty's Hope as a cover bet.

2020 (prior to this week) : +5.88pts

This week so far...

Staked: 0 pts
Returned: 0 pts

2020 P&L +5.88 pts
2019 P&L +0.31 pts
2018 P&L +82.29 pts
2017 P&L +53.30 pts
2016 P&L +15.23 pts

Recommended bets

Back Betty's Hope and Severance in an EW double

Alan Thompson,

