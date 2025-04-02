Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Cheltenham faller to bounce back at Ludlow

Ludlow Racecourse
Our racing expert has one selection on Wednesday

Our resident tipster has analysed Wednesday's racing and has a sole selection at Ludlow.

Ludlow - 16:48 - Back Take All

After Take All finished fifth in the Walrus at Haydock, I hoped that they would run him in one of the 2m4f hunter chases at Ludlow and he gets that opportunity today.

He's been in fine form throughout this season while often looking like he wasn't quite seeing out the trip over longer distances. He ran very well when second to Angel's Breath at Taunton after racing too keenly and he wasn't beaten far in the Walrus against some smart rivals in this sphere.

On his latest start at Cheltenham, he was still travelling well and in contention coming down the hill, despite having made some mistakes, but he dived at three out and then slipped on landing and came down.

That was quite a heavy fall but I'm hoping the decision to return to the track just 19 days later suggests that all was well with Take All soon after Cheltenham and I think this could be the ideal test for him. He's looked in need of a shorter trip and they may look to ride him handier back down in trip around a sharp track rather than trying to settle him at the back of a small field. I think he could be too classy for this field and any 6/42.50 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Take All in the 16:48 at Ludlow 1pt win

SBK13/8

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 96.50pts

Returned: 164.80pts

P/L: +68.30pts

