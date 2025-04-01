Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday includes 33/1 Musselburgh bet

Muhaarar filly Thunderstorm Katie has been in the tracker for a while having shown some promise during her debut campaign as a three-year-old last term, particularly when finishing an eye-catching fourth behind Tomorrow Day in a 6f sprint at Newcastle in the autumn.

That day, the Jim Goldie-trained filly stayed on well from the rear of the field, flashing home to be beaten only two-and-a-quarter-lengths by the winner, who is now rated 16lb higher. Thunderstorm Katie is running from a mark 2lb lower than that effort, with Amie Waugh claiming 5lb in the saddle as opposed to the 3lb she had taken off on the all-weather.

Since that outing, the filly has been unable to land a blow in three appearances, however, only previous trip to this venue, she became outpaced over 5f, becoming detached from the main protagonists, but stayed on effortlessly in the final half furlong.

Her finishing effort over a trip shorter than ideal suggested she should have no trouble winning her maiden soon enough at a similar level, and she is met with a feasible opportunity here on her return to the track.

Another try at the 7f trip should allow Thunderstorm Katie to improve on her two previous efforts over the distance, and she makes appeal at the weights, capable of proving better than a mark of 46 reflects. At odds of 33/134.00, she is one to note and is no forlorn hope.

It's worth noting the yard have saddled five winners from their previous six runners, too, with their only defeat suffered by 50/151.00 chance Cascade Hall, who was able to outrun his odds by finishing third at Newcastle, therefore this could be the time to catch Thunderstorm Katie on a going day.

Recommended Bet Back Thunderstorm Katie E/W in 15:07 Musselburgh SBK 33/1

Six-year-old mare Capuchinero has run well in defeat on a number of occasions following a short break at the end of last summer.

Having had wind surgery following a busy few months from May to September, which saw the mare record success at Brighton from a mark of 62, Capuchinero finished a length-and-three-quarter fourth at Chelmsford at odds of 25/126.00 and was narrowly beaten at Wolverhampton at a price of 11/112.00.

On her latest effort, she was less competitive when behind Ash Wednesday, but was far from disgraced and now finds herself on a 2lb lower mark than when previously successful, with Christian Howarth claiming 3lb in the saddle once again.

Trained by Alice Haynes, Capuchinero remains a mare to keep on side considering some of her efforts in recent months. She is able to outrun her odds on a going day, and makes each-way appeal at a price of 17/29.50, possessing enough ability to make the frame at the least.

Recommended Bet Back Capuchinero E/W in 15:07 Musselburgh SBK 17/2

Despite being a twenty-eight race maiden, five-year-old mare Hope And Innocence could prove worth keeping the faith in this year. The daughter of Invincible Spirit has struggled to win a race so far during her career, but has often been able to put in a competitive effort, particularly when running on the all-weather at Dundalk.

Over the past year, she has put in a couple of good efforts behind Comfort Line, representing a good level of form, and has only been beaten short margins on occasions.

Although she is yet to shed her maiden tag, Hope And Innocence has shown to have enough ability to make the frame on a going day, including under returning rider Alyse Clarke, who claims 10lb in the saddle.

Whilst most of her form is at Dundalk, she has run well at this course last spring, notably when fourth to Cage Rattler at odds of 16/117.00, and from a 10lb lower mark from 43, she can replicate that effort and perhaps improve on it.

Deserving of a trip to the winners' enclosure, Hope And Innocence has the ability to record a first career success but can be competitive for the places at the least at a price of 10/111.00.