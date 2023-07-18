Dave says: "Justin Rose is currently World No.29, has a win this season (Pebble Beach) and is a past Major winner who has finished runner-up in this event. He's played the Scottish Open and ahead of that event has form of 4-MC-8.
"What nudges him to the top is age and hopefully the 42-year-old can turn that experience into victory and emulate other veteran Claret Jug winners such as Ernie Els (42), Phil Mickelson (43), Zach Johnson (39) and Henrik Stenson (40).
"Rose, who famously finished fourth on his Open debut as an amateur at nearby Royal Birkdale in 1998, is currently 55/156.00 on the Sportsbook and 70.069/1 on the exchange."
You can back Justin Rose to Win @ 70.069/1
On Rickie Fowler, Matt says: "It's been a season of rejuvenation for the popular Californian who took a couple of years of diminishing returns on the chin, dug deep and has been rewarded with 15 top 20s in his 21 seasonal starts.
"Moreover, four of the last half dozen appearances have been top 10s including a near-miss in the US Open and victory in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He also likes links golf and is 10-for-11 at making the cut in the Open.
"He's something of a weekend mover in this championship. He's played 10 of them and has seven times carded a 68 or better in one of the rounds (six times a 67 or better)."
You can back Rickie Fowler to Win @ 20/121.00
Dave says: "It's well known that, historically, Morikawa can putt well on any given week but often the shortstick can hold him back.
"But he's now recorded positive Strokes Gained: Putting numbers in his last four events while also gaining strokes on the greens in each of the three Majors this year.
"With a weather forecast suggesting nothing too extreme, Morikawa is capable of getting to the 15-under mark that won him the Claret Jug at Royal St George's and which could be the magic number again here.
"With 8, 10 and 12 each-way place terms, I'll take the 28s on the middle of those options."
Back Collin Morikawa each-way (10 places) @ 28/129.00
Steve says: "Now playing on the PGA Tour, Ryan Fox hasn't really looked like winning in 2023 and his Open form figures, reading 49-MC-39-16-67-MC, are nowhere near as good as they should be but I'm more than happy to chance him at 180.0179/1 given he's in search of a third win in 38 starts.
"Although he's not threatened to win this year, he's been playing some consistent golf and last week's tied 12th in the Scottish Open is a perfect prep.
"As a winner at the exposed and links-like Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, a desperately unlucky runner-up in the Irish Open at Ballyliffin, and the reigning champion of the Alfred Dunhill Links, the 34-year-old is one of the finest links exponents in the field."
Back Ryan Fox (2U) @ 180.0179/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1
Andy says: "Defending champion Cameron Smith is in good shape. He tied-ninth at the PGA Championship in May, and was fourth at the US Open last month.
"Has competed this year on the LIV Tour, posting a trio of podium finishes that includes a victory just two weeks ago.
"His 27 LIV rounds this season have come at an average of 68.19, which is better than anyone else, including Brooks Koepka."
Back Cameron Smith to Win @ 16/117.00
Andy provides his tournament and course notes, stroke averages for the Open Championship, stroke averages for recent LIV Tour tournaments and the players with the most World Ranking points accumulated since 1 April.
He also provides the most recent 10 weeks of form for all players in this week's tournament as well as Open Championship form for the past 10 years.
Check out Andy's must-see form stats here.
Opt in required. Bet £5 on a Top Finish Acca in either the Top 5, 10, 20, 30 or 40 Finish markets and a receive a £5 FREE BET to place on another Top Finish market. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.